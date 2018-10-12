Beto O’Rourke Crushes Ted Cruz with Stunning Fundraising Haul

In a Senate race that has received nationwide attention, Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas has raised three times the amount of campaign dollars as current Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz and O’Rourke are locked in a tight race, with Cruz’s record speaking to many conservatives.

O’Rourke, however, has raked in $38.1 million dollars in support from individuals who hope to see the Democrat dethrone the Republican incumbent, Cruz, The Hill reported.

O’Rourke posted a thank you to his donors on Twitter.

“With your help, we’ve raised more than 38 million dollars in these last three months. That came from 802,836 unique contributions,” O’Rourke said in his video.

“It’s going to give us the resources we need to finish this campaign as strong as we possibly can.

“We are doing something absolutely historic. Not just ensuring that we have the resources to run and to win, but to make sure that our democracy once again is powered by people and only people.

“People over special interest, people over PACs people over super PACs, people over corporations. People ensuring that we do the right thing for Texas, for this country at this critical moment,” O’Rourke said.

You just raised a record-breaking $38.1 million in three months. From 802,836 contributions. No PACs, no special interests, no corporations. All people, all the time, everywhere, every single day. pic.twitter.com/IDMFNFwezB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 12, 2018

O’Rourke pointed out that his fundraising efforts have gleaned three times what Cruz has raised during the same time period.

NBC News reported that O’Rourke said in a statement that, “The people of Texas in all 254 counties are proving that when we reject PACs and come together not as Republicans or Democrats but as Texans and Americans, there’s no stopping us.”

By comparison, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jack Rosen of Nevada, both Democrats running for Senate, have announced that they raised about $7 million each.

In past nationwide races, Barack Obama raised $23.5 million in his final quarter before the 2008 Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary and in the third quarter of 2015, Hillary Clinton raised around $30 million for her presidential run, according to NBC.

The Democratic representative attributed that fundraising win to his platform being what the people of Texas want. However, O’Rourke is still the underdog in many of the polls.

Those polling numbers, combined with Texas’ long-standing Republican history could have lulled many voters into a sense of complacency that could turn one of Texas’ Senate seats blue. The Star-Telegram reported that Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat in a statewide election since 1993.

O’Rourke is doing his best to convert those campaign dollars into votes for a candidate that NBC called, “An unapologetic progressive who has praised athletes who kneel during the national anthem and staked out relatively liberal positions on immigration.”

