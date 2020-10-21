Robert Downey Jr. defended “Avengers” co-star Chris Pratt, who has been viciously attacked on social media this past week.

Downey, who has starred in several movies with Pratt, referred to him on Instagram as “A real #Christian who lives by #principle.”

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude,” the two-time Oscar-nominated actor wrote Tuesday.

“He just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,” Downey continued in his passionate Instagram post, “I’ve got a novel idea.

“Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”

Pratt became the subject of heavy criticism after filmmaker Amy Berg asked her followers Saturday what famous “Chris” they could live without.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

What was supposed to be a fun social media challenge quickly turned sour, as people used the opportunity to slam Pratt for his beliefs, and in some cases even toss around unsubstantiated claims about him.

Chris Pratt. He hunts & supports an anti LGBTQ+ church. Good riddence. — Una Rose Ⓥ (@unarose7) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt. Look, there is no justification for still supporting Trump at this point and there is concern over being a member of a church that sounds more like a cult and seems to support questionable views. — 𝔸𝕝𝕒𝕓𝕒𝕞𝕒 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕥𝕠𝕟 🎃👻🇺🇸🌊 (@realAWashington) October 21, 2020

I liked him better when he was overweight and I didn’t know he was a tRump supporter. — LisaFromSouthJerseyWearsAMask (@speshalteacher) October 20, 2020

Three days after Berg’s tweet, multiple “Avengers” actors — but not Pratt — appeared at a virtual fundraiser Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Pratt’s absence led some leftists to further criticize him.

But another “Avengers” star, Mark Ruffalo, came to Pratt’s defense despite having progressive views himself.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Pratt is a devout Christian who has hinted at having conservative and patriotic values, though as Newsweek reported, he has not said he supports Trump.

This is not the first time Pratt has come under fire for his beliefs (or perceived beliefs). In 2019, Pratt was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the Gadsden flag, a popular conservative and libertarian symbol.

Fox & Friends defends “American icon” Chris Pratt against “bull[ies] … saying that he’s racist” for wearing a Don’t Tread On Me shirt: “There is just a group of people in this country that are hellbent on protesting anything patriotic.” pic.twitter.com/Ve35Wjr3jf — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 17, 2019

It was bold for Downey and Ruffalo to speak out in support of Pratt, especially due to the mob mentality that is commonly seen among the left-wing Hollywood elite.

Attacking Pratt for his religious and perceived political beliefs, which are not directly harming anybody else, is completely unreasonable.

