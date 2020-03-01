Oscar Winner Jon Voight Predicts Trump & Almighty God Will Make America Great Once Again

In May of last year, after one of actor Jon Voight’s many pro-Trump statements, actress and political activist Alyssa Milano referenced a comment which called Voight an “F-lister.”

Voight, of course, won a best actor Oscar for his role in the 1978 film “Coming Home” and currently has a prominent role on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” for which he’s won a best supporting actor Golden Globe.

Milano is best remembered (when remembered at all) for her role in either “Charmed” or “Who’s the Boss?” depending on how old you are, although neither (for whatever reason) had the awards shows a’knocking at her door.

Most observers took the solecism as an example of Milano’s ignorance.

I went a different way: Milano’s statement was indicative of the un-person you become in Hollywood if you’re a prominent conservative and you’re not named Clint Eastwood.

(Although Eastwood’s going for Michael Bloomberg this cycle, so there’s that.)

You could be the most famous actor in the Southern California firmament, but you put on a MAGA cap and fellow stars would be like, “Leonardo who? I don’t remember any of this guy’s movies. ‘Titanic?’ Sounds like some direct-to-video disaster flick, right?”

The great thing is that Jon Voight doesn’t care — as a recent video dispatch yet again proved.

In a tweeted video on Monday, Voight predicted the president and God would be keeping America great — and that would mean winning in November.

“There is no better man to take this country to its highest call of God. There is only one man. This is our president of the United States of America, Donald Trump,” Voight said in the video.

Voight pointed out that the last four years had been good for the country, and predicted the next four would be better.

“No man will take this to the heights he has,” Voight predicted.

He called on Americans “to take this pledge with me: Let us all vote for our president to win this battle, and with this win, he and the Almighty will make America great once again.”

We will win pic.twitter.com/0hQBMT8bAg — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) February 24, 2020

“I stand with all of you — and, for the love of our country and with the power of God, may he give strength to all so they can follow the truth, see the truth and vote for the only truth, President Trump.”

Voight has invoked God before in videos supporting President Trump, having done so in a Twitter video last month during the Senate impeachment trial.

“We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses and all saints to save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left and ask God to place his hands upon this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump, so he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents,” Voight said in the January video.

He also condemned “the radical left” for the “filthy lies and distortion of the mighty truths that have been written.”

“This is a disgrace to mankind and a disgrace to the people of the United States of America,” he said.

“For their control of deceit and disgusting lies against our President Trump, who held to his promise for our country [and] his word for our country’s love.”

Say The Truth pic.twitter.com/Sqa3HjYGuz — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) January 24, 2020

The media coverage of this one was predictable as ever, with USA Today identifying the 81-year-old as “the father of actress Angelina Jolie.”

I’m a millennial. I know who Jon Voight is without his daughter.

Trust me, it’s not that difficult, especially if you watch a few movies that aren’t from Disney or don’t have Voldemort in them.

Then again, as a member of a generation where at least half of the political spectrum demands the un-personing of everyone who doesn’t agree with their views, it’s easy to see why people don’t know who Jon Voight is, even though he’s a working actor.

His beliefs don’t coincide with theirs so, well, you do the math.

And that’s what takes guts here: Voight is a working actor, even at 81.

Yes, he’s good enough and he’s won enough awards that he’s grandfathered into the fraternity no matter what his beliefs are, but that grandfather clause is an awfully tenuous one in the age of Donald J. Trump.

On the other hand, Jon Voight is like that viral honey badger: He simply doesn’t care.

