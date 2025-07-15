Oscar-Winning Actor Cited in Court Docs Asks WH to 'Release the Epstein Files'

The adage that politics make strange bedfellows might never have had a better example than the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

The convicted sex offender, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his death in 2019, has become a focus of public personalities, ranging from conservative faces like Tucker Carlson and The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh to left-wing Democrats like Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ro Khanna of California.

On Tuesday, a disgraced former Hollywood star joined in the chorus.

Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, whose career was shattered by a barrage of allegations about sexually predatory behavior with teenage boys and young men — allegations that were never proven in civil or criminal courts but have been ruinous all the same — took to the social media platform X to demand the release of the “Epstein files.”

Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has. — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) July 15, 2025

“Release the Epstein files. All of them,” Spacey wrote. “For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough.”

As the show business trade publication Variety noted, Spacey’s name surfaced in connection with the Epstein case in 2024 when it was included in a long list of friends and acquaintances of Epstein’s that were part of a defamation lawsuit against his one-time paramour-turned-procurer Ghislaine Maxwell.

As Time reported, the celebrities on the list — which also included names like Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett, and Leonardo DiCaprio — were not “accused of helping Epstein in any capacity.”

Spacey was known to have flown on Epstein’s private plane — called, disturbingly enough, the “Lolita Express” — and once in 2002 actually posed with Maxwell while the two of them were seated on thrones at London’s Buckingham Palace.

They were guests of the now-disgraced Prince Andrew, the younger brother of current King Charles III, according to a CNN report from 2020.

As wide-ranging as the reactions to the Epstein case itself, social media responses to Spacey’s X post varied considerably. Some even expressed sympathy for the former Hollywood star.

😂👏🏼They cancelled you for a lot less than most of the world’s ruling class has been doing all along. That has to sting. Frank Underwood was a perfect angel compared with the real so called “leaders” we have. — Chris Grey (@3rdwavemedia) July 15, 2025

But the vast majority were cynically dismissive.

Because when Kevin Spacey says “release the Epstein files,” what he’s really saying is: “Please find someone guiltier than me.” It’s the classic Hollywood deflection, get ahead of the pitchforks by pretending to carry one. 🤡 If the walls are closing in, suddenly everybody… — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) July 15, 2025

The usual suspects begging for the pedofiles to be released just tells me that they know it will never get released ☹️ — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️‍🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) July 15, 2025

Is this the real Kevin Spacey or some AI thing? It’s like Barry Bonds saying “release the Balco files!” — SpinMountain (@sp27331) July 15, 2025

The case of the so-called “Epstein files” has turned into a major distraction for President Donald Trump’s administration, with big names on the right demanding more transparency about the “client list” of powerful figures who consorted with Epstein — and may have been involved in unseemly sexual behavior with the young women he made available on a private island in the Caribbean.

Trump has grown openly impatient over the controversy. He publicly disparaged a question about the Epstein case asked of Attorney General Pam Bondi at last week’s Cabinet meeting and published a lengthy post on the Truth Social platform over the weekend blaming the imbroglio on political enemies — including former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, and former FBI Director James Comey.

But considering that Maxwell is reportedly eager to find a bigger audience for her side of the Epstein story — an audience that could include Congress — the story is likely to stick around, and attract even more characters to the stage.

