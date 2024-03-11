Oscars Stars Reap What They Sowed as Protesters Force Many to Walk to Late-Starting Show

Our left-wing elites should have probably recognized by now that, no matter their amount of public virtue-signaling, it’s never going to be enough for true zealots.

Despite the inordinate number of Oscar attendees donning Palestinian flag pins and other pro-Palestine paraphernalia, the ceremony was still beset by the same kind of roadblock that slowed Sleepy Joe Biden’s trip to the State of the Union address on Thursday.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, several Oscar stars were hindered in their attempts to make it to the ceremony at L.A.’s Dolby Theater, by a group of some 350 protesters calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where the Israeli military is rooting out the killers belonging to the murderous group Hamas.

And, as our news outlets reliably informed us, several of those delayed by these young radicals were proudly sporting pins proclaiming their allegiance to violent terrorists.

Indeed, as the Times described, several Oscar attendees elected to walk after their cars were stopped for a good 10 minutes. (Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone rode in a golf cart, according to the Times.)

As you can see in this video shared by The Hollywood Reporter on the social media platform X, it was a dense protest, calculated to make an obnoxious statement on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching in the direction of Dolby Theatre where the #Oscars are set to take place 🎥: @SamBraslow pic.twitter.com/nKI8cys0lw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

When all was said and done, the ceremony, which this year had been moved up to 4 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (7 p.m. Eastern), ended up starting five minutes late, something host Jimmy Kimmel ended up commenting on when he opened.

Should protesters who block streets be arrested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (775 Votes) No: 4% (34 Votes)

“The show, as you know, was starting an hour earlier this year,” he said. “But don’t worry, we’ll still end very, very late. We’re already five minutes over and I am not joking.”

Still, despite their ostensible allies delaying the entrance to their glittering celebration of themselves, the U.K. Guardian reported that stars such as singer Billie Eilish, actor Mark Ruffalo, and director Ramy Youssef proudly displayed their ceasefire pins and spoke in support of Palestine.

Youssef in particular was vocal about his support, telling reporters on the red carpet that “we’re all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for the safety of everyone involved. We really want lasting justice and peace for the Palestinian people.”

The pins, in fact, were but the incarnate symbol of a recent virtue-signaling a bunch of Hollywood personalities engaged in, as the Guardian reported, which included writing an open letter to Biden pleading for a ceasefire in Gaza, under the apt name of Artist4Ceasefire.

Did the protesters who blocked the entrance to this year’s Oscars have any notion of how dutifully the attendees of that event were toeing the party line?

If they did, they clearly didn’t care.

If we know anything about these left-wing protesters, the main thrust of a given demonstration is its visibility and notoriety.

And considering that the Oscars is one of the most visible nights in the entire world, then, logically, they’ll organize a giant protest for that night.

As for the attendees publicly signaling their oh-so virtuous support of their movement?

Eh, they’re part of the establishment, so their support is tainted by default.

They’re not true proletarians fighting against The Man.

Isn’t it an ironic display?

The celebrities so careful to fall on the right side of left-wing causes, visibly sporting pins in support of a terrorist group, had their big event wrinkled by folks who purportedly believe the same things they do about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Leftism always ends up eating its own.

Celebrities, of all people, should know they can never keep up with the ever-shifting, inflexible demands of the woke mob.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.