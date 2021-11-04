Share
News

OSHA Considering Permanent COVID Vax Rule with 7 Horrifying Requirements for Americans

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 4, 2021 at 12:10pm
Share

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a federal rule mandating COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for companies with 100 or more employees while also seeking comments about potential parts of the rule that could force massive government overreach into American lives.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro highlighted the Request for Comment section of OSHA’s document announcing the emergency temporary standard, which featured seven authoritarian aspects of the ETS that could become part of a permanent rule.

OSHA standards are required to be replaced by a permanent regulation after six months, according to Bloomberg.

Trending:
Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is Worse Than We Thought: Look How He's Punishing Unvaxxed Employees

The seven areas OSHA sought comments about included sweeping, invasive suggestions like the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with under 100 employees.

Questions in the document included, “How much time would it take, what types of costs would you incur, and how much would it cost for you to implement [vaccination and/or testing requirements]?”

Should Biden end all vaccine mandates?

Another section asked whether fully vaccinated people should be required to wear masks in the workplace.

“Should portions of the rule, such as face coverings, apply to fully vaccinated persons?” OSHA’s document asked.

The third area of consideration involved no exceptions for natural immunity.

“Given scientific uncertainty and limitations in testing for infection and immunity, OSHA is concerned that it would be infeasible for employers to operationalize a standard that would permit or require an exception from vaccination or testing and face covering based on prior infection with COVID-19,” the document said.

The fourth area discussed the potential to remove testing as an alternative to vaccination.

Related:
Cruz Introduces Bill to Ban COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Children

“Should OSHA impose a strict vaccination mandate (i.e., all employers required to implement mandatory vaccination policies as defined in this ETS) with no alternative compliance option?” OSHA asked.

The fifth area asked questions about testing employees more than once per week.

“Should OSHA require testing more often than on a weekly basis?” it asked.

The sixth area addressed quality standards for masks.

“Are there particular workplace settings in which face coverings meeting one standard should be favored over another?” OSHA asked, suggesting only masks meeting a certain quality standard would be acceptable in the workplace.

The seventh area included other “controls against SARS-CoV-2 transmission recommended by OSHA and the CDC.”

The open-ended list included ongoing social distancing, physical barriers and specifics such as ventilation requirements for businesses, suggesting a potential addition of requirements for American businesses.

After posting about OSHA’s detailed requests for recommendations in its 490-page document, Shapiro concluded, “The Republicans MUST push Democrats in the Senate for a Congressional Review Act vote. Today. Force the Democrats to sign onto this authoritarian nonsense.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Cruz Introduces Bill to Ban COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Children
OSHA Considering Permanent COVID Vax Rule with 7 Horrifying Requirements for Americans
RNC Sues Biden Admin Over New COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements, Calls Order 'Authoritarian Overreach'
Rep. Donalds Calls Out Democrats for 'Defunding HBCUs' While Keeping Funding for $200 Million 'Pelosi Park'
NJ Election Chaos: 56 Voting Machines Shut Down Overnight Without Votes Being Counted, Will Have to Be Brought to Warehouse
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.