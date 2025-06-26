Ouch: Hunter Biden Just Got Sued by His Own Attorneys

Things have not been going well for the Biden men since former President Joe Biden left the White House.

The former president had a debilitating cancer diagnosis trigger political tidal waves, to say nothing of some other ghosts from his past cropping up.

While his son, Hunter Biden, hasn’t been subjected to any cancer diagnoses — as far as the public knows — that hasn’t exempted the former first son from all manner of debilitating scrutiny.

One could even argue that Hunter’s scrutiny began long before Joe’s polarizing presidential term.

(It’s also worth noting that it will likely only stay just scrutiny, given the full pardon granted to Hunter by his father before he left office.)

Things, however, are getting bad enough for Hunter these days that even matters he would’ve considered closed and shut are creeping back into his life.

For example, one of the reasons Joe pardoned Hunter was to effectively scrub his son’s three 2024 convictions related to his illegal purchasing of firearms in 2018.

And while the pardon does effectively immunize Hunter from those convictions, it does not immunize him from having to pay his lawyers — which he has apparently failed to do.

Did the Biden DOJ let Hunter off easy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1304 Votes) No: 0% (6 Votes)

According to Bloomberg Law, law firm Winston & Strawn have sued Hunter Biden for over $50,000 worth of unpaid legal fees.

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, per National Review, and only comes after repeated attempts from the firm to recoup their fees from Hunter Biden.

“Although a portion of those fees have been paid, Mr. Biden presently owes [Winston & Strawn] substantially in excess of $50,000 in fees and interest that are due and payable,” the lawsuit read.

Of note, the younger Biden did apparently pay off some of his legal fees between March 2023 to October 2024, but “a substantial amount” is still unpaid.

Making things much worse for Hunter is the fact that in March, it was revealed that he is effectively broke. His once-lucrative art business all but evaporated, leaving the former first son without a steady stream of income.

And it’s unlikely Hunter Biden can simply get back into practicing law, given that he willingly gave up his own D.C. law license to likely avoid intrusive and protracted proceedings into his potential disbarment.

Social media, for what it’s worth, wasn’t too sympathetic of the former first son:

Better sell some of those finger paintings! — Clapper of Cheeks (@boots_erik) June 24, 2025

Surprise surprise

Grifter

I understand he didn’t pay rent for 18 months either — Nat 🎗️🎗️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@DJnanacool) June 24, 2025

that boy better call the big guy and get some cash — MICHAEL Murdock 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@docmurdock) June 24, 2025

Winston & Strawn also represented Hunter Biden when he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 2024, as well.

The lawsuit was filed Friday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.