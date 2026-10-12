Ouch: 'Saturday Night Live' Turns Jelly Roll Into a Punchline

Tarnished star Jelly Roll has been getting a lot of heat lately from the right end of the political spectrum, but over the weekend, he got blasted from far more lefty-friendly territory.

The rapper-turned-country-music performer was the centerpiece of a particularly heartless “comedy” sketch on “Saturday Night Live” that featured an actor playing Jelly Roll urging a man to abandon his dying mother to attend a concert.

It was about as funny as that sounds (as in, not at all) — but it might have said more than it intended.

Check it out here:







In the sketch, a man played by comedian Shane Gillis (making his third guest-hosting appearance on the show) is confronted with a choice — to stay with his mother in hospice until she breathes her last, or to attend a Jelly Roll concert at the Sphere, the state-of-the-art entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

How do you feel about Jelly Roll's recent controversies impacting his career? It's deserved, given his actions It's unfair and uncalled for It's just part of being a public figure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's deserved, given his actions 99% (66 votes) It's unfair and uncalled for 0% (0 votes) It's just part of being a public figure 1% (1 vote)

For most normal people, that would be a no-brainer. But to the writers at “SNL,” Jelly Roll and his fans — at least those who remain Jelly Roll fans after his recent controversies — aren’t normal people at all.

Gillis’ character is visited by visions of Jelly Roll (played by cast member Ben Marshall), along with a blasphemous “Cool Jesus,” who assure him it will be just fine to leave his mother to die alone to attend a concert.

Again, that’s about as funny as it sounds. Not even the forced laughter of a captive “SNL” studio audience could make that kind of drivel work.

And it didn’t exactly get rave reviews:

Really? Level of comedy is really low. — JLewis (@purplemtns) October 12, 2026

To be fair, it’s not Jelly Roll’s fault that the concept was flawed and the writing was flat. (Even by the stale standards of “SNL” these days, the sketch was a bomb.)

But the fact that he’s become a punchline even in the writers’ rooms of lefty late-night television doesn’t say much for his career choices.

The truly funny thing is that the current incarnation of Jelly Roll should be a hero to the libs at “SNL” and its target demographic. Ever since he went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to deliver multi-day attacks on President Donald Trump, he’s been toxic to Trump supporters.

Jelly Bud Lighted himself — Conservative Raccoon (@_BushrodJohnson) October 11, 2026

But the sketch portrays him as a childish, egotistical hedonist whose callous treatment of a tragedy-in-the-making is borderline psychopathic.

Jelly Roll’s foray into Trump Derangement Syndrome politics has already cost him fans among sane Americans. Judging by what “SNL” writers apparently think of him, he appears not all that hot among the left these days, either.

He might not exactly be a pariah in pop culture these days, but as stars go, he’s definitely lacking luster.

And it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

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