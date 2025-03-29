Ouch: Tim Walz Gets Brutally Roasted by His Own Son

Either Gov. Tim Walz doesn’t have enough to do back in Minnesota or he has a masochistic streak that isn’t sated by governing a state and needs to indulged by stepping onto the national stage.

Whichever way, he shouldn’t be on said stage. America pretty much told him and the woman who picked him as running mate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, that last November.

Walz was willing to admit that he was a “knucklehead” during the vice presidential debate, and the insult was an apt description of his performance in the role of running mate: He blundered and stumbled and embarrassed himself on a nearly daily basis, culminating in a series of viral self-owns not seen in a running mate since the days of Dan Quayle.

And say what you will about Capn. Potatoe, he actually managed victory once at the national level. Walz, I’m fairly certain, won’t get to that point, so he went to Texas to do what he does best: talk down white dudes, mainly himself.

In an event with another disappointing white male liberal in Houston on Thursday, serial Lone Star loser Beto O’Rourke, Walz admitted that “old white guys” tend to “disappoint us” — by “us,” what he means is lefties, of course — and that the most disappointing old white guy his own son seems to know intimately is, well, Tim Walz.

“We get to decide what the party looks like and what the future looks like,” he said during his address at O’Rourke’s “Powered by People” rally. (Someone should have come up with a better name for that campaign, given that it sounds like a charity that would be sponsored by Soylent Green.)

“I know where my place is,” he continued. “I’ve got an 18-year-old, Gus, and I’m having dad talks with him.

“I was giving Gus my wisdom on what he’d done wrong … because I know these things, right? I’m a dad. In the middle of it, he gives me the old, ‘Says the guy who got his a** kicked by Donald Trump.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Tim Walz got BODIED by his 18-year-old son. “I got an 18-year-old, Gus… and I’m having one of those Dad talks with him… In the middle of it, he gives me the old, ‘Says the guy who got his ass kicked by Donald Trump.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sXKn4oqs65 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 28, 2025

Not only that, but he also had a moment where he talked about all the disappointing white guys in the Democratic Party.

“And to all the young people who are here,” Walz said in another clip. “I just pause for a moment and look around, and look at — I’m especially talking about these old white guys who seem to disappoint us on a regular basis in this country.”

Tim Walz: “Old white guys disappoint us on a regular basis in this country” pic.twitter.com/tYLczQxUbM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2025

I believe he was trying to reference Chuck Schumer, but one can’t help but look at the very disappointing old-ish white dude on stage in Texas.

Basically, this guy wanted to be veep — and he’s getting owned by his 18-year-old son when he tries to give a dad talk. That’s not exactly a great augury for the future of the Democratic Party.

Look, I have incredible sympathy for political parents. Navigating public office and private family matters is difficult for even the best of us. Why, just ask the very able Teddy Roosevelt; when queried about containing his notoriously willful daughter’s behavior, he is said to have responded, “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”

However, to loop back in the aforementioned Vice President Quayle and perhaps his most infamous moment, Gov. Walz, I’ve read about Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy Roosevelt was a subject I studied closely in high school and college.

Governor, you’re no Teddy Roosevelt. Heck, you’re not even Alice.

It’s worth noting the backdrop against which this takes place. Granted, I approve of the work Donald Trump and the Republicans are doing in the White House and Congress, but I concede that this would be the time for the Democrats to make up some ground on the back of “Signal-gate” and DOGE and exaggerated tales of draconian cuts and needless deportations.

This has been the party’s meat and potatoes for years — and even if it didn’t work in November, a little bit of message-tweaking and a riled-up base can do wonders, particularly in special elections and off-year balloting.

Instead, what do we have on the Democrat side?

In addition to regular infighting, Rep. Al Green shaking his cane at Trump during his joint speech to Congress, Rep. Jasmine Crockett rattling off every swear word she can find on Urban Dictionary, and Gavin Newsom trying to rebrand himself as a hep moderate with an absurd endeavor at podcasting, we have Walz barnstorming around the nation, wearing the hair-shirt of white-guilt like a knucklehead who’s learned nothing, from either the voters or his son.

When your 18-year-old gives you a schooling the wisdom of which you don’t even seem to comprehend, it’s time to take a step back and consider whether any of this is helping the party determine the future you pretend to care so much about. Your son seems to know a whole lot more about that than you do, if you’re telling the truth.

