Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano offered an “olive branch” to conservatives Tuesday on Twitter, but the public gesture was warmly received by few, as the American political divide continues.

Milano, 47, just spent the last four years using her pulpit to effectively label half of the country as racists.

The actress also pushed messaging in favor of defunding police agencies and dismissed a credible sexual assault accusation against presumptive president-elect Joe Biden, almost certainly because their politics are aligned.

Milano, apparently under the impression that Biden has defeated conservatism, told her 3.7 million Twitter followers Tuesday that it’s time to heal.

“I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters,” the actress tweeted.

I’d like to extend an olive branch to Trump supporters. I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face. My comments are open. Please reply with #ForwardTogether. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 24, 2020

“I am ready to move #ForwardTogether. There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face,” she continued.

“My comments are open.

“Please reply with #ForwardTogether,” she concluded.

Unsurprisingly, after Milano spent four years gaslighting conservatives, and in 2018 attempted to ruin the life of a great man by helping to smear then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, few Trump supporters were interested in her peace offering.

No. We are at war. You want to destroy this country. You are my enemy. — President-Elect Bryson Gray (@RealBrysonGray) November 24, 2020

We aren’t “together.” You spent four years trying to destroy the president and all who support him. Now it’s our turn. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 25, 2020

“Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face.” This quite literally translates into “Agree with me or you’ll be adding to the problems we face”. This is not an olive branch, Alyssa. It’s a disguised baton of submission. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 25, 2020

Hell will freeze over first. You reap what you sow… — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 25, 2020

You want to extend an olive branch to the 74,000,000 plus people you have demeaned, patronized, attacked, lied about, falsely called racist, etc. That’s like being shot and then the criminal comes back and says “Hey, we can still be friends, right?” Your delusion knows no end! — Jon Hollis (@hollis4congress) November 25, 2020

Even some on the left scorned the actress.

No, thanks! I won’t do that until Trump and his enablers are in jail. After that, I’ll try to forgive Trump supporters, and to educate them. — 🌹JonathanBWilliams (@JWANOTEDSKEPTIC) November 24, 2020

Nope. I can’t extend an olive branch to people who hate me for being part of the LGBTQ community, are racist, won’t wear a mask… — αℓℓιsση 🚑⚕️ 🏳️‍🌈 Ⓥ◼️ (@ProudVirginian) November 24, 2020

Glad you can extend an olive branch, but I have no olives or branches for racists & bigots. There can be no unity with those who want to see people that are different marginalized & oppressed honestly anyone a true ally would demand they change not accept who they are — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) November 25, 2020

Milano took a better position than some leftists.

Since the establishment media crowned Biden the winner of the still-contested election, many on the left have called for Trump supporters to be put on creepy lists or re-educated, and some have even hinted at prosecuting the president’s “enablers.”

But Milano’s oh-so-kind gesture of an “olive branch” shows how out of touch she truly is.

This woman just spent years attacking Trump’s supporters to the core, and attempted to dehumanize them by labeling them as racists and fascists.

Conservatives seem as unified as ever to fight for the country’s values, to fight for election integrity and to unite against the left’s dark vision for our future.

A peace deal on social media from a former B-list TV star is as empty and shallow as Milano’s #MeToo movement activism.

