SECTIONS
News
Print

Outbreak Hits Europe, 12 Towns Put on Lockdown

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 22, 2020 at 11:45am
Print

A dozen Italian towns have gone into lockdown Saturday after a growing cluster of coronavirus cases were detected and two people infected with the disease died.

Authorities in the Lombardy and Veneto regions closed schools, businesses and restaurants in response to the outbreak, The Associated Press reported. Scheduled sporting events and church services were also canceled.

Attilio Fontana, the president of Lombardy, said there were 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region and 10 towns were ordered to suspend “nonessential” activities.

A 77-year-old woman in the region tested positive for the virus after her death, but it is not yet known whether the virus was the cause of death.

None of the infected people in Lombardy have visited China, but at least 15 of them are believed to have frequented the same bar and had the same group of friends, according to the New York Post.

TRENDING: Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response

It is believed that the first man who was infected with the virus in Lombardy met with a friend who had visited China.

These cases in Lombardy are the first known cases of local transmission in Italy.

According to Veneto regional president Luca Zaia, 12 people in the region have been infected with the virus, two of whom are confirmed relatives of a 78-year-old man who died with the infection on Friday.

The man was from a small town 30 miles southeast of Padua and was hospitalized for two weeks prior to his death, the Post reported.

Are you worried about the spread of coronavirus?

Zaia said that the local transmissions in the small town show that the virus is spread just like any flu.

“You can get it from anyone,” he said, according to the AP. “We can expect to have cases of patients who had no contact” with people suspected of carrying the disease or with links to China.

While contagious, the virus is only particularly lethal for the elderly or people with existing medical conditions.

The first case of coronavirus also appeared in the Piedmont region of Italy on Saturday when a man fell ill after coming in contact with the “Lombard stock,” according to Sky TG24.

“It is not a Piedmontese outbreak but a Lombard one,” Regional Councilor for Health Luigi Icardi said.

RELATED: Former Trans Woman Regrets His Gender Transition: ‘It Destroyed My Body’

Public offices in Milan were also closed on Saturday, but events like Milan Fashion Week were continuing on as normal.

“It doesn’t seem to me in this moment for what regards our sector, our fashion week, that there are signs of danger,” Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, told the AP. “We are tranquil and prudent.”

Adding the case in the Piedmont region, as of Saturday, there were at least 55 coronavirus infections nationwide: 39 in Lombardy, 12 in Veneto, three in Rome and one in Piedmont.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Human Remains Discovered in Jars Underneath Home
Outbreak Hits Europe, 12 Towns Put on Lockdown
Hollywood Icon Clint Eastwood Makes Surprise Bloomberg Endorsement
Canada-Born Rock Legend Neil Young Rips Trump: 'You Are a Disgrace to My Country'
Off-Duty Police Officers Pause Date To Foil Armed Robber
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×