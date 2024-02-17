Share
Outgoing European Leader Leaves Colleagues with Final Piece of Advice: Stop Whining About Trump

 By Jack Davis  February 17, 2024 at 4:36pm
A European leader told his colleagues on Saturday that they should stop fixating on former President Donald Trump and get to work to make Europe, including Ukraine, secure.

“We should stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump,” outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Munich Security Conference, according to Reuters.

As president, Trump adopted a tough-love tone with NATO, demanding that governments that were spending far below their promised levels on their own defense start living up to their obligations.

A chart posted by Statista.com shows that the U.S. is paying 3.49 percent of the GDP on defense spending, with Poland and Greece the only other NATO nations spending over 3 percent.

France, for example, spends 1.9 percent of its GDP on defense spending and Germany spends 1.57 percent, the chart showed.

Rutte said America’s role is “up to the Americans. I’m not an American, I cannot vote in the U.S. We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor.”

Europe’s own self-interest should lead nations to spend more on defense, increase ammunition production and support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Are world leaders obsessed with Trump?

“And all that whining and moaning about Trump. I hear that constantly over the last couple of days. Let’s stop doing that,” Rutte said.

Rutte has backed Trump’s high-profile efforts to bully Europe into being better able to protect itself.

“Trump’s main issue was that we were not spending enough,” Rutte told Bloomberg last month. “He was right.”

Trump’s relationship with NATO rocketed back into the news with recent comments Trump made in South Carolina about a conversation he said he had with a NATO nation’s leader, according to Fox News.

“NATO was busted until I came along. I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.’ They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer,” he said.

Trump said “one of the presidents of a big country” at one point asked him whether the U.S. would defend the country if  invaded by Russia even if they “don’t pay.”

“No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills,” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
