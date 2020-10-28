Login
Outlaw Country Music Pioneer Billy Joe Shaver Dead at Age 81

Billy Joe Shaver poses backstage following his concert at City Winery Nashville in Tennessee on April 1, 2017.Laura Roberts - Invision / APBilly Joe Shaver poses backstage following his concert at City Winery Nashville in Tennessee on April 1, 2017. Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, has died. (Laura Roberts - Invision / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 28, 2020 at 10:53am
Outlaw country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, whose songs included “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train” and “Old Five and Dimers Like Me,” has died. He was 81.

His friend Connie Nelson said Shaver died Wednesday in Texas following a stroke.

“Another great Texas music icon is gone,” Dan Rather tweeted.

Earlier this week, country music legend Jerry Jeff Walker passed away.

“Billy Joe Shaver was a bona fide, certified, Lone Star original – a throwback to a far different time,” Rather continued.

Born in Corsicana, Texas, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early ’70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.

Shaver’s lyrics reflected his hardscrabble upbringing in Texas, where he lost part of two fingers while working at a lumber mill.

He came to Nashville in 1968 and was signed as a writer to Bare’s publishing company.

His big break came when Jennings recorded several of Shaver’s songs for his 1973 album “Honky Tonk Heroes,” which helped popularize the outlaw country genre.

Shaver wrote songs that were covered by Elvis Presley, Patty Loveless, George Jones, Tex Ritter, Tennessee Ernie Ford and John Anderson.

Anderson had a No. 4 country hit with Shaver’s “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal,” and Johnny Rodriquez took Shaver’s song “I Couldn’t Be Me Without You” to No. 3 on the country chart.

Shaver wrote “Willie the Wandering Gypsy and Me” about Nelson.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
