Outlets Promote Anti-Trump Christian Petition, Omit Key Detail That Utterly Invalidates It

A pro-LGBT organization claiming to represent Christian values advocated against the Trump administration’s move to disband the Department of Education, but some media outlets covered the story without mentioning that the group’s views are out of step with Christian teaching.

Faithful America launched a new petition on its website claiming that “Christian nationalists” are behind the plan to return control of education to the states.

“Dismantling the Department of Education is a play right out of the Project 2025 playbook,” the petition said.

“It’s clear Christian nationalists want to take full advantage of it. But forcing Christianity on others doesn’t spread our faith, it corrupts it.”

The petition invited signatories to “speak out as social-justice Christians” and “make it clear that we oppose this Christian-nationalist attack on our education system now.”

Faithful America said in a statement to the media that “Christian nationalism has no place in our schools,” according to a report from The Christian Post.

Faithful America claimed that “by defunding and eliminating this crucial department, Trump and the Christian nationalist leaders supporting him clearly wish to make public schools across the country either indoctrinate our children with a certain form of Christianity or close down.”

Legacy media outlets have reported on Faithful America as a Christian organization, even though they affirm the validity of homosexuality and transgenderism, as noted by the Post.

Another petition on the group’s website, for example, called for supporters to help “protect trans children,” saying “we know that Jesus calls us to see people as they are and bring them into a beloved, welcoming community.”

But Newsweek has written several articles about petitions from Faithful America without clarifying that the entity stands outside Christian orthodoxy on cultural issues.

One article from Newsweek published on May 2 was entitled “Over 14K Sign Christian Petition Issuing Warning on Supreme Court Case.”

The outlet only clarified that Faithful America is “a progressive Christian organization” seven paragraphs into the story.

Newsweek has covered several other efforts from the group in the same way.

Another article on March 27 was called “Over 11K Sign Christian Petition Warning Trump Move ‘Corrupts’ Their Faith,” while a third on Dec. 24 was entitled “15,000 Sign Petition Accusing Donald Trump of Violating Christian Values.”

Newsweek is not alone in the slanted coverage.

Philadelphia Gay News wrote a feature story on Sept. 24 about Faithful America as a “progressive Christian advocacy and activist group” that exists to “reclaim faith from the religious right.”

Christians over the past two millennia have agreed that marriage is between one man and one woman, and that individuals are immutably male or female.

But by covering Faithful America as a legitimate Christian organization representing Christian interests, these news outlets have misrepresented their actual ideological commitments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.