Outrage: Only 1 of 9 Men Convicted for Gang Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Will Go to Jail

 By Richard Moorhead  December 3, 2023 at 7:05am
A gang of migrants are mostly slated to avoid prison time after the brutal gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Germany.

The group attacked the child as she attended a party in Hamburg Park in 2020, according to the Daily Caller.

They sexually assaulted the girl for two and a half hours.

Nine of the offenders were convicted with the use of DNA evidence. Two other defendants were acquitted.

A female psychiatrist even went so far as to blame external circumstances for the rapists’ conduct during trial.

Nahleh Saimeh cited the sex offenders’ crime as a “means of releasing frustration and anger” related to their “migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness.”

Four of the offenders possess German citizenship, according to the Hamburger Morgenpost.

The others have nationality in Libya, Kuwait, Iran, Egypt and Poland.

Only one of the offenders is being sentenced to any prison time — and for only two years.

Do you agree this is a severe miscarriage of justice?

The others are facing suspended sentences.

Reporter Jan A. Karon took to X and had a “serious question” about everything.

“Serious question: Does anyone else understand this justice system?” Karon asked, according to a Google translation.

Other local social media posts similarly blasted the state of affairs in Europe.

Critics of Germany’s liberal criminal justice system are assailing the findings as a severe miscarriage of justice.

Individuals with a migrant background are much more likely to be convicted of sexual crimes in the nations of the European Union.

More than half of all criminal cases involving sexual assault in Italy involve foreigners, according to the Slovenian news outlet Demokracija.

Germany was subject to a mass wave of sexual assaults and harassment on New Year’s Eve 2015 — spurred by its mass admission of asylum seekers from mostly Islamic countries, according to Deutsche Welle.

