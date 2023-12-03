Outrage: Only 1 of 9 Men Convicted for Gang Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Will Go to Jail
A gang of migrants are mostly slated to avoid prison time after the brutal gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Germany.
The group attacked the child as she attended a party in Hamburg Park in 2020, according to the Daily Caller.
They sexually assaulted the girl for two and a half hours.
Nine of the offenders were convicted with the use of DNA evidence. Two other defendants were acquitted.
A female psychiatrist even went so far as to blame external circumstances for the rapists’ conduct during trial.
Nahleh Saimeh cited the sex offenders’ crime as a “means of releasing frustration and anger” related to their “migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness.”
Four of the offenders possess German citizenship, according to the Hamburger Morgenpost.
The others have nationality in Libya, Kuwait, Iran, Egypt and Poland.
Only one of the offenders is being sentenced to any prison time — and for only two years.
The others are facing suspended sentences.
KEIN UNBESCHRIEBENES BLATT❗️
Richterin Anne Meier-Göring, die 8 Vergewaltiger einer 15-Jährigen auf freien Fuß setzte, ist in der Vergangenheit schon durch Kuschel-Urteile gegenüber Migranten aufgefallen.
2016 entschuldigte sie sich im Namen der Hamburger Justiz bei… pic.twitter.com/v6qeeUcqaH
— Georg Pazderski (@Georg_Pazderski) November 30, 2023
Moment, verstehe ich das richtig? Eine 15-Jährige geht an einem Samstag auf eine Party im Stadtpark und wird im Gebüsch von neun Männern in vier Touren vergewaltigt. Während die neun Täter das Mädchen 2,5 Stunden (in Worten: zweieinhalb) lang gangrapen und einem Martyrium… pic.twitter.com/CQIHT2mIt4
— Jan A. Karon (@jannibal_) November 28, 2023
Reporter Jan A. Karon took to X and had a “serious question” about everything.
“Serious question: Does anyone else understand this justice system?” Karon asked, according to a Google translation.
Other local social media posts similarly blasted the state of affairs in Europe.
Critics of Germany’s liberal criminal justice system are assailing the findings as a severe miscarriage of justice.
Is this for real? 9 migrants gang rape a 15 year old for 2 and a half hours in Germany and only 2 of them got 2 or so years sentence others get suspended sentence? This can’t be right. Do our Western governments want Europe to burn in the flames of people’s anger? Wtf. https://t.co/Fax5vOM870
— Momus Najmi (@theworldofmomus) November 28, 2023
Individuals with a migrant background are much more likely to be convicted of sexual crimes in the nations of the European Union.
More than half of all criminal cases involving sexual assault in Italy involve foreigners, according to the Slovenian news outlet Demokracija.
Germany was subject to a mass wave of sexual assaults and harassment on New Year’s Eve 2015 — spurred by its mass admission of asylum seekers from mostly Islamic countries, according to Deutsche Welle.
