Proving the adage that “no good deed goes unpunished,” a refugee from impoverished, war-torn Afghanistan whined via his taxpayer-funded iPhone and WiFi service that the free food he’s being served at a Texas facility isn’t up to his grandiose standards.

“Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later,” Hamed Ahmadi tweeted Thursday from Fort Bliss. “Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable.”

Ahmadi disdainfully posted a photo of a tray of food that appeared to contain fish, fruit and two slices of toasted bread.

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0 — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

For reference, Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, where 47.3 percent of the population lives below poverty.

Presumably, many of them would gladly consume the meal that Ahmadi criticized.

Later Thursday, Ahmadi spoke to KTSM-TV in El Paso, where he continued to complain that life in America wasn’t living up to his lofty expectations.

“So the situation here is not as good as we expected. … I think the problem with the situation here is that the U.S. government was not really prepared,” he said.







It’s true: Thanks to President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States was not prepared to handle the unprecedented barrage of unvetted Afghan refugees flooding the country.

Last week, the Biden administration said its goal was to take in 50,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

This is on top of the up to 2 million illegal aliens from Central America who will have flooded the U.S. by December.

Instead of being grateful that he was safe and had food and shelter, Ahmadi seemed upset that he wasn’t living at the Ritz-Carlton and being spoon-fed caviar as millions of dollars were showered on him by star-struck Americans enthralled to bask in his presence.

He complained to KTSM that refugees lacked good hygiene and food and said he had mixed feelings about having left Afghanistan.

Not surprisingly, numerous Twitter users clapped back at the ungrateful refugee.

One reminded Ahmadi that 13 U.S. service members died during the troop withdrawal from his country so that he could grumble about his free lunch.

Here’s more of the cost of your meal sir https://t.co/HqZosLzWPf pic.twitter.com/3lA4SOhLCE — WD-40+ (@WinndizzleW) September 5, 2021

Psychology professor Gad Saad, a Lebanese refugee who lives in Canada, said Ahmadi should be appreciative instead of being an ingrate with a chip on his shoulder.

“Have some humility and exhibit some dignity. No one owes you anything,” Saad advised. “I’m a refugee from Lebanon and I’m forever grateful.”

How about “thank you”? Be grateful. Have some humility and exhibit some dignity. No one owes you anything. I’m a refugee from Lebanon and I’m forever grateful. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 5, 2021

Amy Tarkanian, the former chairwoman of the Nevada GOP, tweeted: “I was unable to reach a homeless veteran to ask how they like their free meals and free housing because they don’t get those things. Also they don’t have iPhones.”

I was unable to reach a homeless veteran to ask how they like their free meals and free housing because they don’t get those things. Also they don’t have iPhones. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 4, 2021

Washington Times columnist Tim Young offered to buy an airline ticket to drop Ahmadi back in war-torn Afghanistan “since it’s so rough here that you have to take your sandwich apart and put the bread out of the shot.”

I’d be happy to pay for your ticket to go back… since it’s so rough here that you have to take your sandwich apart and put the bread out of the shot. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 5, 2021

While Ahmadi was disappointed about his meal, homeless Americans are faring much worse in Democrat-controlled New York City.

They have no food, water or shelter and would probably love to trade places with Ahmadi or any other Afghan refugee.

“On every single side street, especially those with awnings of scaffolding, they are there. They are there dozing in filthy clothes or staring in a drug-addled dream state. The street has become their bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.”

My Latest https://t.co/HZgVvwSOzj — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 7, 2021

Apparently, however, the Biden administration was receptive to Ahmadi’s complaints. In an update tweeted Monday, he said, “We had several meetings so far with the high USG official in charge of the Afghan refugees resettlement process & Fort Bliss top generals on their request.

“They appreciated us for raising the issue and we’re working together now to create a joint initiative with the help of Afghan volunteers in the camp to create a communication & awareness channel on issues like food, safety, hygiene, integration and so on.

“I personally reached out to many Afghan refugees in past two days to collect feedback on food & shared with those in charge. Now we’re seeing improvement. Same budget, same food provider but better food, better discipline thanks to better communication.”

Update on the situation at Fort Bliss:

1.We had several meetings so far with the high USG official in charge of the Afghan refugees resettlement process & Fort Bliss top generals on their request. #AfghanRefugees

More in threads — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 7, 2021

3.I personally reached out to many Afghan refugees in past two days to collect feedback on food & shared with those in charge. Now we’re seeing improvement. Same budget, same food provider but better food, better discipline thanks to better communication. #AfghanRefugees — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 7, 2021

Anti-American ingrates don’t realize that it costs taxpayers $60,000 to $133,000 to resettle one refugee in the U.S. over the course of a lifetime, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

In June, the United States gave $266 million to the people of Afghanistan — bringing our total humanitarian assistance to nearly $4 billion since 2002.

When you consider this generosity — not to mention the economic and social upheaval that incorporating scores of Middle Eastern refugees into an already-fractured society will undoubtedly cause — it’s no wonder that listening to someone gripe about a free meal elicits disgust.

