President Joe Biden’s White House featured the homosexual “pride” flag prominently on the building’s facade on Saturday.

“America is a nation of pride,” Biden said of his administration’s celebration of LGBT “pride month” in a tweet featuring the flag.

Today, the People’s House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world. America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

Many Americans were saddened and angered by Biden’s decision to feature the LGBT flag on the White House — days before the patriotic holiday of Flag Day, no less.

Biden chose to recognize National Flag Week with a written statement on the White House’s website.

The American flag itself was placed in a flanking position to the LGBT flag in the outdoor display.

This is a disgrace. The US flag DOES NOT FLANK *ANY* FLAG. Especially not on OUR White House. pic.twitter.com/dYdEBsGKX1 — CannCon (@CannConActual) June 10, 2023

Is this arrangement of flags allowed by the U.S. Flag Code? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (14 Votes) No: 97% (429 Votes)

Some Twitter users even described the placement as a violation of the U.S. flag code — a law regulating the display of the American flag on government and military installations.

The flag code does apply to the use of the flag when mounted on a staff, rather than hung from a building.

U.S. Flag Code §7. e. The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags… are grouped and displayed Biden is violating the flag code by putting the ridiculous black trans pride flag at the center. pic.twitter.com/08w87RxfLT — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) June 11, 2023

The code requires the flag to be displayed most prominently, forbidding the placement of another flag in a superior position to the American flag.

To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors. U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the… pic.twitter.com/YiGbP8BQld — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 11, 2023

Biden described the attendees of the White House’s LGBT “pride” event as the most courageous group he’d seen in the “recent past –” declining to mention American veterans of the Global War on Terror, Ukrainian soldiers, or 9/11 first responders.

Biden tells the audience at his Pride Month event: “I see more courage on this lawn than any time I’ve seen in the recent past” pic.twitter.com/TcDvOCxotX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

Biden also criticized laws passed by Republican-governed states barring the use of supposed gender transitions on children during the event.

Biden: “Dangerous” anti-LGBT laws “attack the most basic values and freedoms we have as Americans — that’s not hyperbole.” pic.twitter.com/OGy8cZlB6c — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2023

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.