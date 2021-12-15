How about that Ron DeSantis?

The 42-year-old governor of Florida is showing us what federalism is all about.

And more.

He’s pushing back against the Biden administration and all kinds of other leftist nonsense.

His latest tactic: working to outlaw critical race theory, which has become an increasing scourge of schools, government agencies and corporations.

To combat it, he’s introducing legislation entitled “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees.”

It’s the Stop WOKE Act.

Ha!

That’s DeSantis — clever, strategic.

December is only about half over, and all month he’s been sticking it to the feds in other ways.

He has sought money to take illegal immigrants that the federal government dumps in Florida and bus them to Delaware — Joe Biden’s home state — and to Martha’s Vineyard, where Barack Obama lives.

With the latest sky-is-falling-we’re-all-gonna-die variant of COVID, the omicron strain, this month DeSantis said there’ll be no Fauci-ism in Florida’s response to it.

And he began the month calling for resurrecting the World War II-era Florida State Guard, a civilian group under state control to assist the Florida National Guard.

That was just December.

DeSantis has also resisted COVID lockdowns, face masks and mandatory vaccinations. He’s offered jobs to police officers forced out of their positions in other states and invited ships stranded in the California port bottlenecks to come unload their goods in Florida.

Also, because the NCAA was making noises about pulling events out of Florida, he fought back by signing a bill prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports.

NEW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told us that his decision to sign a bill banning biological males from competing in girl’s sports was “strengthened” by pressure from woke corporations like the NCAA via @MaryMargOlohan https://t.co/ZQqn3EK4tl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 2, 2021



The guy doesn’t stop.

Of course, DeSantis has been noticed by fellow Republicans, and there are mentions of his name as a candidate for president in two years.

But DeSantis is coy, telling Miami’s WTVJ-TV his focus is on Florida, where he’s filed to run for re-election in 2024.

“I appreciate people looking at me for different things but at the end of the day, we’ve accomplished a lot here but I’ve got a lot more to do,” he said.



DeSantis’ latest proposal, Stop WOKE, would be “the strongest legislation of its kind in the nation,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“In Florida we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory,” said DeSantis, quoted in the release.

“We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other.

“We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards.

“Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination,” DeSantis said.

Examples of CRT in corporations include Walmart’s training program that says the U.S. is “a white supremacy system,” that white Walmart workers have “white supremacy thinking” and have “internalized racial superiority,” according to City Journal.

Coca-Cola told employees they should be “less white,” although the uproar stemming from that diversity training caused its cancellation, according to The New York Post.

American Express told employees to chart their degree of privilege and figure out if they were an oppressor or one being oppressed. Whites were told to act in a subordinate way to minorities and there was even talk of charging lower rates to blacks, according to The Heritage Foundation.

And so on, at major corporation after major corporation.

DeSantis has already worked to ban CRT from Florida schools, along with the destructive New York Times’ 1619 Project, the governor’s news release said.

But Florida is not acting just against the negatives.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has very publicly adopted new state education standards for English Language Arts, Mathematics, Civics, Character Education and more, and we are modernizing students’ curriculum and lesson plans to match Florida’s new world-class education standards,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, according to the release.

Yet, Corcoran warned against CRT emerging in Florida classrooms.

And so it goes. DeSantis and Florida are beacons for the nation, providing examples of how states were designed to operate.

At America’s founding, the emphasis was on the states. They were united for purposes larger than what each one could do.

But they were still states — unlike today, where a centralized federal government has reduced states to the role of provinces.

That’s changing in Florida; hopefully, other states will follow, which would be great.

And how about that Ron DeSantis?

