With the legal cloud over his head dissipating thanks to a plea agreement that likely will spare him jail time on tax evasion and gun possession charges, Hunter Biden partied at the White House on Thursday.

Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, attended a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to NBC.

President Joe Biden’s son did not respond when a reporter asked him about the plea agreement, in which he “agreed with the Justice Department on Tuesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and accept terms that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge,” according to The New York Times.

Hunter Biden’s presence at a very stage-managed White House event that CNN reported was carefully planned in advance drew condemnation on Twitter, with one poster saying his presence was “embarrassing.” Another poster wrote, “They are laughing at you.”

The WH invited Hunter Biden to the state dinner with PM Modi tonight Rubbing it in our faces pic.twitter.com/A0IjO0NJ6B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 22, 2023

Hunter Biden spotted at White House State Dinner to host Indian Prime Minister Modi tonight 👀 They are laughing at you. pic.twitter.com/tpfHqXfq5j — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 22, 2023

Embarrassing. Hunter is a cheating crackhead,tax evader and the trailer trash Biden family were representing us last night at the State dinner. https://t.co/6169FBpfN1 — Joanne Miller (@JoanneM43153481) June 23, 2023

Hunter Biden at White House State Dinner for India – Modi pic.twitter.com/ZO2ZDvsnyZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 23, 2023

Hunter Biden’s attendance came hours after the House Ways and Means Committee released May transcripts of its interviews with IRS whistleblowers.

In the transcript of IRS investigator Gary Shapley Jr., he noted that in discussions about charging Hunter Biden “the President Biden appointee to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, personally reviewed the report and did not support it.”

Shapley said the restrictions imposed “meant no charges would ever be brought in the District of Columbia, where the statute of limitations on the 2014 and ’15 charges would eventually expire.

“The years in question included foreign income from Burisma and a scheme to evade his income taxes through a partnership with a convicted felon. There were also potential FARA issues relating to 2014 and 2015. The purposeful exclusion of the 2014 and 2015 years sanitized the most substantive criminal conduct and concealed material facts,” the transcript of his comments said.

The transcript noted that in 2021, the investigation was plagued by delays and limitations imposed by the Justice Department, naming Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf.

“Part of what we examined were charges made with Hunter Biden’s card that might conceivably have been done by his children. However, on October 21st, 2021, AUSA Wolf told us it will get us into hot water if we interview the President’s grandchildren. As a result of this behavior, I went to my Director of Field Operations in November 2021 to express how poorly DOJ was handling this case,” Shapley said in the transcript.

Shapley noted that as late as 2022, “It still appeared that decisions were being made to conceal from the public the results of the investigation.”

He also said in his deposition that during the investigation, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was the special counsel on the case, told investigators: “I’m not the deciding official on whether charges are filed.”

Shapley also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of “false testimony” in saying Weiss had freedom to file charges in any district he wished.

