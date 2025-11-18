Outrage Erupts After Judge Releases Two Murder Suspects Without Requiring Any Bail Payment

A California judge has released two accused murderers in as many weeks without requiring a dollar of bail from either of them.

People far from the dysfunctional San Francisco Bay Area should be outraged by that news.

According to Fox News, Judge Hector Ramon freed a man named Vicente Aguilera-Chavez on Oct. 31, without requiring him to post bail.

Then, during a hearing a week ago, he released another man named Agustin Sandoval, also on his own recognizance.

BREAKING: Santa Clara County, CA Judge Hector Ramon just ordered the RELEASE with a ZERO DOLLAR BAIL of a violent career criminal gang member who’s the prime suspect in a m*rder at a nightclub. Unreal WE DON’T HAVE TO LIVE LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/RrI9mSRaf6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025

Both men are charged in connection with a 2017 nightclub parking lot shooting that killed 21-year-old Edu Veliz-Salgado and wounded another man in Santa Clara County, KTVU-TV reported.

The case went cold for years until detectives in the city of Sunnyvale identified the two suspects last year.

Yet despite the severity of the charges, Judge Ramon released both defendants back into the community without requiring bail.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen told Fox News that two accused killers are now freely walking his community.

“The odds of re-offense or fleeing from justice just doubled. People’s lives ride on those odds,” he said. “This is outside the bounds of what’s acceptable, and it’s dangerous to the public.”

He also noted that Aguilera had been to prison twice and was a reputed gang member.

Prosecutors argued in court filings that the judge was gambling with public safety simply because Aguilera had avoided arrest in recent years.

The district attorney’s office asked Ramon to reconsider his first decision, but the woke judge refused.

Defense attorneys for both men argued that their clients were not involved in the shooting and had remained trouble-free for years.

They insisted that neither man posed a risk to the community, neither was a flight risk, and that both should remain free.

For many Californians and millions of Americans tired of crime, Judge Ramon has some explaining to do.

Local DA and law enforcement leaders are SLAMMING California judge Hector Ramon for releasing a career criminal and m*rder suspect on ZERO BAIL. Judge Ramon apparently has a history of releasing repeat offenders back onto the streets to continue doing crime. THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS https://t.co/tCN4jgoTD9 pic.twitter.com/iJBoKqRgh5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025

People charged with murder — especially those with prior convictions — should not see the outside of a jail unless and until a jury acquits them.

That is not a radical stance. It is the basic expectation of any functioning justice system.

Instead, California’s soft-on-crime experiment continues to endanger law-abiding men, women, and children.

Judges like Ramon are chipping away at the bedrock principles of law and order. And every time they do, ordinary citizens pay the price.

The far-left, George Soros-funded approach to criminal justice has turned the government’s responsibility to its citizens upside down.

Instead of prioritizing communities and victims, it prioritizes those accused of the most serious crimes imaginable.

This is not compassion. It is chaos. It is what happens when ideology replaces common sense in a courtroom.

