Outrage Erupts After Pro-Clancy Juror Seems to Forget Actual Kids Were Killed, Denounces Jury Room Reenactment

After last Friday’s mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder prosecution, multiple jurors have come forward to enlighten the public as to their reasoning.

Clancy was tried after killing her three young children in January 2023, with her defense team arguing that she should not be held criminally responsible due to postpartum depression and psychosis.

A mistrial was declared after a holdout juror refused to concede to his peers, unmoved from his insistence this woman is a murderer who deserves prison.

Several women on the jury have come forward, completely removing any notion they were considering the law in their reasoning, siding with the defense because of “compassion” and their positive impression of Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington.

Now, one of the three men on the jury has spoken out, giving an interview to ABC News about what the holdout juror did during deliberations. The individual in question, 25-year-old Nick Dargie, has forgotten children are dead.

Clancy admitted to strangling her children with exercise bands. According to Dargie, the juror used an exercise band on a water bottle to show the effects it would have on a human neck, but Dargie was baffled.

“He took the exercise band out of the bag, grabbed an empty water bottle, and tied the band around the water bottle and pulled it,” he said.

When interviewer Aaron Katersky asked if the juror gave an explanation for the demonstration, he said, “No… he might have. I’m not entirely…,” Dargie said as the significance was obviously lost on him despite being clear as day.

Juror: He took the exercise band out of the bag, grabbed an empty water bottle, and tied the band around the water bottle and pulled it. Interviewer: Did he explain why he did that? Juror: No. He might have, I’m not entirely..uh, I think I was just so shocked that he did… pic.twitter.com/VI0dRmf7sh — Lizzie Marbach (@LizzieMarbach) September 10, 2026

“I think I was just so shocked that he did that.”

Katersky had to help him, asking if this was to mimic the Clancy children’s deaths.

“I assume so, yeah,” he replied.

“What’d you think when he did that?” Katersky asked.

“I was shocked. It didn’t make any sense to me. We’re not in here to play detective or it’s not a game of Clue.”

Katersky, practically holding Dargie’s hand, told him, “That’s a band that was used to strangle a child,” to which Dargie said, “It’s disgusting.”

Dargie seems to be more upset by the juror strangling a water bottle than by Clancy strangling her three young children.

If Dargie wants to be upset, be upset with Clancy for doing that to human beings.

Users on social media platform X blasted his inept reaction to the holdout.

“Dude was more disgusted that the lone juror used the band on the water bottle than he was that Lindsay Clancy used it on her three children one by one. That tells you everything you need to know about this sick person,” one wrote.

Another user called the pro-acquittal jurors “clowns” for how they acted.

“It sounds like the lone juror realized that these other clowns were not even thinking about the crime. Why would this guy be ‘shocked’ when that was one of the key aspects of the case? The other jurors were not even taking that into consideration.”

Dargie’s fellow pro-acquittal jurors had equally lowbrow reactions to the holdout.

Kellie Farina, giving an interview to WBTS, remarked, “He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Lindsay Clancy jurors speak out, express their frustration with the lone holdout. pic.twitter.com/NehHv9qInV — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 8, 2026

These are not serious, thinking people.

These were drones ready to let a child killer walk free because of their feelings.

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