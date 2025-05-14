Share
Outrage Erupts After Special Agreement Between Karmelo Anthony and His School Is Announced

 By Bryan Chai  May 14, 2025
Frisco, Texas, is reeling from news that Karmelo Anthony, a high school senior charged with the fatal stabbing of fellow teen Austin Metcalf, will be allowed to graduate high school.

The decision, announced Tuesday, has sparked widespread outrage among residents, victims’ advocates, and online commentators.

Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, was arrested on April 2, for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Metcalf in the chest during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

The altercation reportedly began over a seating dispute, escalating to violence that left Metcalf dead.

The Next Generation Action Network, a far-left Dallas-based advocacy group, revealed that Anthony has met all academic requirements, boasting a 3.7 GPA, and will receive his diploma, according to CBS News. Due to his GPA, he also won’t have to attend any classes the final month and a half of the school year.

This agreement with Frisco Independent School District has ignited fierce debate.

Many in the community argue that allowing Anthony to graduate, despite his pending murder charge, sends the wrong message.

Should Karmelo Anthony be allowed to graduate?

Critics point to the severity of the crime and question why the legal process has not taken precedence over academic privileges.

“Karmelo Anthony, the young man who murdered a student from another school at a track meet in April, will be graduating from High School next month,” one frustrated X user posted. “Apparently, killing someone doesn’t warrant expulsion from school in the Frisco Independent School District.”

Anthony’s case has been controversial from the start, even beyond the alleged murder.

Initially set at $1 million, his bond was reduced to $250,000 by Collin County Judge Angela Tucker, allowing his release on April 14. It was a move that some critics blasted as excessively lenient, given the grave charges involved.

Anthony and his family also raised a large sum of money after seemingly making this a racial issue (Metcalf is white; Anthony is black).

Eyebrows were raised and feelings were rankled after the family seemingly used a chunk of that money to move into a posh new neighborhood, even if the neighbors weren’t thrilled about it.

The Anthony family later relocated to an undisclosed location, citing death threats and harassment.

NGAN, led by “minister” Dominique Alexander, has been a vocal supporter of Anthony, framing the teen as a victim of bullying and systemic bias. The organization’s involvement has drawn scrutiny, particularly due to Alexander’s own dubious history.

The leftist advocacy group is reportedly providing security detail for Anthony and his family, according to KXAS-TV.

Fundraising for Anthony has also been robust, further inflaming critics who see this as evidence of undue privilege.

Frisco ISD’s decision to expel Anthony initially was reversed after NGAN’s advocacy, allowing him to graduate without returning to campus. This has been seen by some as bending to external pressure.

At the very least, some critics argue that even if Anthony’s guilt is unproven, carrying a weapon to a school event warrants consequences.

Metcalf’s family has also raised a healthy sum of money.

There is currently no trial date set for Anthony.

Conversation