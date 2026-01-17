'Where Was the Outrage?': Father of 21-Year-Old Woman Killed By Illegal Rips Renee Good Protesters

As America’s left sheds tears for Renee Good, the father of a young woman killed by an illegal immigrant wonders why no one cried for her.

In an opinion piece for Fox News, Joe Abraham wrote, “Where was the outrage when my innocent 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed by an illegal alien shielded and protected by Illinois’ sanctuary policies?”

According to WAND-TV, Katie Abraham was one of two people killed in Urbana, Illinois, on Jan. 19, 2025, when Julio Cucul Bol rear-ended their car. Chloe Polzin, 21, and Katie Abraham, 20, were killed.

Cucul Bol gave a false name at the time of the accident. He was later sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to Chambana Today.

As Abraham wrote on Fox News, “When my daughter was violently killed, there were no viral videos, no breathless media panels, no emotional press conferences and no candlelight vigils amplified by politicians and pundits.”

Must Read: An illegal immigrant killed my daughter — leftists march for Renee, not for Katiehttps://t.co/YKRVbusfxj — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 14, 2026

“Where were the stories about how the car Katie was riding in — stopped at a red light — was struck from behind at nearly 80 miles per hour by a drunk-driving illegal alien?” he wrote.

“Where was the outrage over how first responders had to pry the vehicle open like a tuna can to pull my daughter’s lifeless body from the wreckage?”

Abraham vented his scorn for politicians, who “for self-serving purposes” made sure “demonstrators were being stoked, inflamed and used.”

“It also struck me how the same media figures, politicians and commentators now expressing outrage over the Minneapolis shooting have had nothing to say about Katie. Nothing,” he wrote.

The hypocrisy is impossible to ignore.

He noted that in congressional hearings in June 2025, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered Katie “nothing but indifference, silence, and disrespect. In my view, that is not compassion or humanity.”

“It is entitlement — an aloof billionaire insulated from the consequences of his policies, exempt from the harm they cause, just like the illegal aliens he protects,” he wrote.

Katie Abraham, 20, was killed in a drunken hit-and-run early this year in Illinois. The driver, Julio Cucul-Bol, was an illegal alien from Guatemala. FAIR’s @BrianSLonergan sat down with Katie’s father, Joe, to discuss the preventable tragedy and hear her story. pic.twitter.com/RzsOo8mZwE — Federation for American Immigration Reform (@FAIRImmigration) September 27, 2025

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Katie’s death on Jan. 19, 2025, sanctuary policies continue to cause death and destruction. And our political leaders continue to double down,” he added.

Abraham said sanctuary policies that protect illegal immigrants at the expense of others are “not sympathetic governance. It is systemic irresponsibility.”

Instead of admitting a flawed system needs repairs to be both humane and lawful, “officials hide behind slogans and accuse critics of lacking compassion. Their hyperbolic language inflames tensions rather than easing them. But that chaos is the point — it creates distraction, deflection and political cover for failed policy.”

“I would also argue that it inflamed activists like Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old who was shot dead by an ICE officer. Her death is now being used as cannon fodder against ICE, DHS and the Trump administration.”

“Sacrificing people like Katie is not moral leadership. It is failure,” he wrote.

