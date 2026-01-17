Share
News
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers a short speech during a Veterans Day ceremony at Little Village's Manuel Perez Jr. Memorial Plaza on Nov. 11, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers a short speech during a Veterans Day ceremony at Little Village's Manuel Perez Jr. Memorial Plaza on Nov. 11, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Abel Uribe / Getty Images)

'Where Was the Outrage?': Father of 21-Year-Old Woman Killed By Illegal Rips Renee Good Protesters

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2026 at 2:04pm
Share

As America’s left sheds tears for Renee Good, the father of a young woman killed by an illegal immigrant wonders why no one cried for her.

In an opinion piece for Fox News, Joe Abraham wrote, “Where was the outrage when my innocent 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed by an illegal alien shielded and protected by Illinois’ sanctuary policies?”

According to WAND-TV, Katie Abraham was one of two people killed in Urbana, Illinois, on Jan. 19, 2025, when Julio Cucul Bol rear-ended their car. Chloe Polzin, 21, and Katie Abraham, 20, were killed.

Cucul Bol gave a false name at the time of the accident. He was later sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to Chambana Today.

As Abraham wrote on Fox News, “When my daughter was violently killed, there were no viral videos, no breathless media panels, no emotional press conferences and no candlelight vigils amplified by politicians and pundits.”

“Where were the stories about how the car Katie was riding in — stopped at a red light — was struck from behind at nearly 80 miles per hour by a drunk-driving illegal alien?” he wrote.

“Where was the outrage over how first responders had to pry the vehicle open like a tuna can to pull my daughter’s lifeless body from the wreckage?”

Abraham vented his scorn for politicians, who “for self-serving purposes” made sure “demonstrators were being stoked, inflamed and used.”

“It also struck me how the same media figures, politicians and commentators now expressing outrage over the Minneapolis shooting have had nothing to say about Katie. Nothing,” he wrote.

The hypocrisy is impossible to ignore.

Related:
Late Breaking: 2 Officers Shot in Portland, Possibly Related to Antifa Agitators Near ICE Facility but Unconfirmed

He noted that in congressional hearings in June 2025, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered Katie “nothing but indifference, silence, and disrespect. In my view, that is not compassion or humanity.”

“It is entitlement — an aloof billionaire insulated from the consequences of his policies, exempt from the harm they cause, just like the illegal aliens he protects,” he wrote.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Katie’s death on Jan. 19, 2025, sanctuary policies continue to cause death and destruction. And our political leaders continue to double down,” he added.

Abraham said sanctuary policies that protect illegal immigrants at the expense of others are “not sympathetic governance. It is systemic irresponsibility.”

Instead of admitting a flawed system needs repairs to be both humane and lawful, “officials hide behind slogans and accuse critics of lacking compassion. Their hyperbolic language inflames tensions rather than easing them. But that chaos is the point — it creates distraction, deflection and political cover for failed policy.”

“I would also argue that it inflamed activists like Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old who was shot dead by an ICE officer. Her death is now being used as cannon fodder against ICE, DHS and the Trump administration.”

“Sacrificing people like Katie is not moral leadership. It is failure,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Late Breaking: 2 Officers Shot in Portland, Possibly Related to Antifa Agitators Near ICE Facility but Unconfirmed
172 Christians Abducted from Two Church Services in Nigeria
Anti-ICE Rioters Assault Conservative, Force Man to Take Off His American Flag Hoodie
Alert: Maryland Dems Introduce Bill to Ban All ICE Agents Hired Under Trump from Ever Serving in Law Enforcement Again
Developing Report: Hilton Now Shutting Down Hotels Where ICE Is Staying, as Minneapolis Cops Refuse to Protect Hotel Staffs, Properties
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation