SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

By Erin Coates
June 13, 2018 at 2:31pm

Print

A Daily News writer’s column has sparked outrage for saying that Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle would “be better off picking grapes” then dating Donald Trump Jr.

Linda Stasi penned an article titled “STASI: Fox should fire reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, who can’t possibly stay neutral while dating a Trump kid.”

“Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly having sleepovers with Donald Trump Jr., the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys, while she’s reporting on him, his father, his father’s sex scandals, and the Mueller investigation, what Fox News — that fair and balanced network — should do is bust her down to courtroom reporter. Or fire her,” Stasi wrote for the Daily News.

“That’s what the sex-scandal-plagued news network must do to maintain even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity. She can’t report on the most powerful family in the country while dating one of them.”

As Breitbart reported, Stasi is trying to smear Fox News for hiring a “reporter” with a conflict of interest and is trying to get Guilfoyle fired. However, Guilfoyle’s biography on Fox News does not list her as a reporter or even a journalist.

In fact, she is a co-host of “The Five,” which is an opinion show on the Fox News Network.

“Guilfoyle is not a reporter secretly sleeping with a source (which is a-okay with the establishment media), she is an opinion commentator in a personal relationship that is not a secret,” John Nolte wrote on Breitbart.

Do you think this writer should be fired for her remarks?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Although Stasi’s concern for journalistic integrity could be genuine, her comments about the Puerto Rican woman sparked outrage because of their racist connotation.

“Thing is, Guilfoyle is an otherwise brilliant woman,” Stasi wrote. “When it comes to picking men, though, she’d be better off picking grapes.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the story on Twitter, The Hill reported.

TRENDING: Mark Levin Calls for Special Counsel To Investigate Comey

“How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk?” Trump Jr. wrote. “I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there.”

Stasi apologized on Twitter and said that her “column was in no way meant as a slur.”

Twitter users responded that her apology came a little too late, and some even called for her resignation.

Stasi has since reworded the comment to say, “When it comes to picking men, though, she’d probably have better odds picking lotto numbers.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump Jr., Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle, New York Daily News

By: Erin Coates on June 13, 2018 at 2:31pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (right) takes the elevator as he arrives at the Capitol for a vote November 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The Kentucky Republican returned to Capitol Hill after he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher (left) and broke six of his ribs while mowing the lawn at his Kentucky home on Nov. 3.

Rand Paul’s Attacker Officially Sentenced

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, on April 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. In a recent interview Ryan vowed there would be no government shutdown despite party divisions.

House Republicans Consider Forcibly Removing Paul Ryan From Office

Chris Agee

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference February 16, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Pelosi held the news conference to answer questions from members of the media.

Nancy Pelosi Suggests ‘Uprisings All Over the Country’

Dick Morris

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mueller testified on the oversight of the FBI.

Dick Morris: IG Report Cuts Ground Out from Under Mueller

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Supreme Court’s Big Blow Against Voter Fraud Is Game Changer

Randy DeSoto

Jim Acosta attends the National Hispanic Foundation.

Hot Mic Reveals Acosta Outburst Was Intentional, Malicious

Chris Agee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren side by side President Donald Trump

Elizabeth Warren ‘Filled with Terror’ at Thought of GOP Maintaining Control of Congress

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.