'We Are ... Outraged': Local Business Owners Demand Action, Leave Cincinnati After Viral Anti-White Assault

Business owners in Cincinnati called for a solution to violent incidents in the city after a viral video of a mob beating circulated on social media.

The brutal footage showed white people being pummeled and kicked by a mob of black assailants late last month in the downtown area, drawing nationwide attention in recent days.

In the wake of the incident, major restaurant and hospitality businesses in Cincinnati — including the famous regional chain Skyline Chili — released a statement calling for “a real plan” on addressing “this incident and the broader safety concerns that have been raised for months.”

“As members of Cincinnati’s restaurant and hospitality industry, we are heartbroken and outraged by the recent violent incident that occurred in our downtown core,” the letter said. “The video circulating from that night is disturbing, and like many in this city, we are calling for accountability and decisive action.”

Here’s the entire video of the brutal attack on this couple in Cincinnati. This is a hate crime that has attempted murder, written all over it. pic.twitter.com/OewIOe2hXN — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 27, 2025

The document, which was signed by over a dozen business leaders, asked for “clear, proactive, and corrective measures from our city leadership” and noted that they hire thousands of employees between them.

“We’ve invested heavily in this city — not just financially, but with our time, presence, and long-term commitment to Cincinnati’s success. But we cannot carry this alone,” the letter continued.

“We love this city. We invest in its people. We serve its neighborhoods. And we will continue to be part of the solution — but we are calling on civic leaders to do the same with urgency, transparency, and conviction.”

Such concerns are driving at least some businesses out of Cincinnati.

Victor Louis, the founder of One Logistics Network, pulled his company out of downtown in the days after the viral video, noting that his employees had already been reporting not feeling safe in the area, according to a report from WCPO.

🚨 BREAKING: New video shows a THIRD victim of a black mob at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival being BRUTALLY assauIted for no reason The legacy media is SILENT, because they want to pretend black on white crime is NON-EXISTENT. THIS BS MUST END! Stop being afraid to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/nTGo2cpZVO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 27, 2025

“I’ve seen individuals carrying weapons. You name it. We’ve seen it. We’ve seen like just disorderly conduct, where people are yelling and screaming right outside our window,” Louis said.

“We recently had a person walk down the sidewalk, pull down their pants and proceed to defecate, right in front of all my employees.”

Louis added that the viral fight was merely one of several incidents that contributed to his decision.

“We had another incident Over-the-Rhine on Wednesday, so it’s not just this brawl that got national attention, but this is just a drop in the bucket,” he said.

“If the city cannot control the things that are manageable, like potholes, graffiti, vagrancy, and drug use, how can we expect them to control violent crime?”

