Outrageous: Black Advocates Move to Have Austin Metcalf's Brother Arrested, Charged as Accessory to Murder

The reaction to 19-year-old Karmello Anthony’s conviction for the murder of Austin Metcalf has been pure lunacy bordering on psychosis from Anthony’s supporters. One would believe the Metcalf family would be afforded empathy after a mother and father lost their son and Hunter Metcalf lost his twin brother.

Instead, we’re seeing the torches and pitchforks come out in one of the most outrageously inept, callous, and illogical moves possible: There are now calls to charge Hunter Metcalf with assault.

Assault for what exactly? How does a child watching his brother get stabbed and seeing him die in his arms warrant an assault charge? These are the right questions, but the wrong ones in being generous enough to Anthony’s supporters to assume reason has dictated any decision they’ve made since the verdict and sentencing.

These people are acting like bloodthirsty animals.

Change.org has the petition which reads the following:

In Frisco, TX, on April 2, 2025, an alarming incident occurred at Kuykendall Stadium where individuals Hunter and Austin Metcalf allegedly assaulted Karmelo Anthony. Austin Metcalf lost his life in the process. This incident is emblematic of a broader issue of racial inequality in the United States and highlights the urgent need for action. Hunter Metcalf’s assault on Karmelo Anthony contributed to his twin brother’s death and cannot be ignored. It is critical for maintaining public trust in the judicial system that Metcalf be held accountable for his actions. The immediate arrest of Metcalf and a thorough investigation into the incident are paramount. To ensure justice is served, we also demand the release of all video footage of the original incident on April 2, 2025. At this point do you think race relationships will ever heal in America? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 16% (9 Votes) No: 84% (48 Votes) Releasing the video footage will allow an unbiased evaluation of the incident and offer a clear picture of what occurred that day. It will also provide the evidence needed to take the necessary legal actions to address any wrongful conduct. This is not merely a call for justice for Karmelo Anthony, but a call for justice for all Black Americans who have been victims of violence and systemic bias. We demand that Collin County and Frisco, TX authorities be investigated for mishandling the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony.

The lack of accountability in the language here is childlike. Anthony murdered someone and Metcalf is responsible for the murder.

The jury has seen everything. They’ve heard the testimony.

Anthony plunged a knife into that young man’s heart after challenging him to “touch me and see what happens.”

The most thought-provoking language from the petition comes at the beginning when the petition author writes, “As a member of the Black community in America, the ongoing injustices we face daily have reached a tipping point.”

Using the “Black community” as a convenient shorthand term to refer to black Americans as a whole should be abandoned.

There is no “community.” The phrase only harms race relations be perpetuating a collectivist mentality where people of the same skin color are enticed to support the dumbest causes possible, supposedly for the sake of people who are just like them.

If the petition was not bad enough, Texas Attorney and race hustler Thelma Anderson, told a crowd of Anthony supporters to Metcalfs are “domestic racist terrorists.”

She said the Anthony family has been “legally lynched” in an interview with commentator Roland Martin. After calling the Metcalf side “pigs” she concluded they are “celebrating the loss of life and the loss of freedom.”

Anderson seems to forget Metcalf was stabbed to death.

LAWSUIT TIME! Attorney Thelma Anderson called the Metcalf brothers “Domestic Racist Terrorists” Someone PLEASE get this to the Metcalf family so they call sue the fake eyelashes off her trifling ass.https://t.co/V3eioc0ZSF https://t.co/9UpjO8ngCv pic.twitter.com/X4WKm9dnR6 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 10, 2026

Hoover Institute Senior Fellow Thomas Sowell put it best: “One of the painful signs of years of dumbed-down education is how many people are unable to make a coherent argument. They can vent their emotions, question other people’s motives, make bold assertions, repeat slogans– anything except reason.”

There isn’t a coherent argument here.

We’re witnessing a mob of neanderthals vent their emotions on a quest for vengeance.

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