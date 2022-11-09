Outrageous: Man Who Raped Child After Hitting Her With His Car Released for Good Behavior

The Parole Board of Canada has allowed a child rapist in British Columbia to be released for good behavior.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the board canceled the suspension of a long-term supervision order against 59-year-old Brian Edward Abrosimo on the grounds that he had made “some good progress.”

Abrosiamo was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2006 for the sexual assault of a woman and the rape of an 11-year-old child, whom he first hit with his car. Since his release in 2020, however, he has been returned to prison twice for violating the terms of his long-term supervision order — most recently in August of this year when he showed up drunk at his residential facility.

Despite this, however, the board decided to once again release him under long-term supervision, citing the fact that he has made “progress,” including admitting that he was drinking and getting a job.

Naturally, this decision has caused controversy, with many describing the board’s decisions as “too lenient” and the system as “broken.”

Frankly, it is easy to sympathize with those criticisms. This decision can only be described as horrific.

In a well-ordered society, people like this would be locked up, not only as a punishment and a message to other would-be criminals, but also to keep the public safe.

However, thanks to leftist politicians and their “soft on crime” approach, this insanity will continue, and people in our own cities are put at risk.

Take for instance the lax approach the Biden administration has taken to illegal immigration. This policy has allowed convicted child rapists to slip through the cracks and enter the country, potentially putting thousands of Americans at risk.

The “soft on crime” policies have been especially devastating in our major cities. Take deep-blue New York, where, thanks to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s failure to do his job, crime has risen in the city to unprecedented rates.

This is in no small part due to New York’s cashless bail policy, which has allowed thousands of violent offenders back onto the streets — many of whom go on to commit further crimes.

St. Louis is another liberal city facing the same problem. Thanks to the circuit attorney’s failure to prosecute several violent offenders, the crime rates have soared there as well.

Then there is Minneapolis, another deep-blue utopia, which has also seen its crime rates skyrocket due to the “Defund the Police” movement, which began in response to the death of George Floyd.

To demonstrate that this “soft on crime” approach is not unique to America, we only need to look to Sweden, where the government has refused to deport serial child rapists as well.

Or there is the United Kingdom, where, according to the Mirror, crime is at a record high, while solved cases hit an all-time low.

So, while what happened in Canada is disappointing, it is unfortunately not surprising. This recent ruling is indicative of an international trend in the Western world that treats violent criminals with kid gloves and lets them off easy, at the expense of public safety.

It is time to demand that our leaders take serious measures to defend public safety, and not sacrifice it on the altar of political correctness. Otherwise, our cities will continue to become dangerous and unlivable.

