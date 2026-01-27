Outrageous: MSNBC Caught 'Aggressively' Photoshopping Pretti Picture to Turn Americans Against ICE

MSNBC continued its shameless reign as the “King of Fake News” by airing an AI-enhanced image of armed anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti, who was shot to death while allegedly resisting arrest in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The absurdity of MSNBC trying to make Pretti look more attractive for its Monday broadcast — rather than focus on the facts — ignited widespread social-media contempt.

“MSNBC Really Used AI to Fake Pretti’s portrait because he wasn’t pretty enough to be a martyr,” one X user noted.

MSNBC Really Used AI to Fake Pretti’s portrait because he wasn’t pretty enough to be a martyr. pic.twitter.com/XvCMguwxlE — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) January 27, 2026

When you compare the before-and-after images, it’s obvious Alex Pretti’s photo was aggressively edited.

The enhanced photo made him look more masculine and nice, with a wider, friendlier smile.

Other absurd edits included the following:

Jawline was made more square to make Pretti look more manly.

Eyes were spread further apart to look less dysgenic.

Nose was shortened to look more conventionally attractive.

Hairline was tweaked to look fuller and darker.

Teeth were straightened and whitened.

Chest was broadened to make the deceased nurse appear athletic.

Numerous X commenters trashed MSNBC for its inappropriate attempt to ramp up public sympathy by cosmetically enhancing Pretti.

Imagine dying for a stupid, unpatriotic cause — advocating on behalf of foreign invaders — only to have a leftist media outlet callously decide you’re not good-looking enough to be a fallen hero.

One X user explained the calculated motive behind MSNBC’s inane cosmetic enhancements of Pretti.

“They absolutely wanted to use the only image in nurse outfit, for propaganda reasons,” the commenter said.

“And since women are unable to feel sympathy for ugly men, they had to use the Ai version and hope no one notices.”

They absolutely wanted to use the only image in nurse outfit, for propaganda reasons. That decided what pic to use. And since women are unable to feel sympathy for ugly men, they had to use the Ai version and hope no one notices. — Abba the Hutt (@Mjausson1) January 27, 2026

Still another X user observed: “They didn’t want him to look like a skinny pale vegan nut … They completely altered him, materially changing everything about him.”

They didn’t want him to look like a skinny pale vegan nut (I’m not sure if he was, but that’s first impression). They completely altered him, materially changing everything about him — SCRAT (@SCRAT33723697) January 27, 2026

In a farcical irony, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace tried to discredit ICE’s account of the Pretti shooting by snarking, “Donald Trump and his administration are demanding once again that you do not believe your eyes and ears.”

That’s rich coming from Wallace, who has a history of spouting fake news — including on Monday night, when she used a sham, manufactured image of Pretti.

Nicolle Wallace while showing AI-enhanced Pretti photo: “Donald Trump and his administration are demanding once again that you do not believe your eyes and ears.” Amazing. pic.twitter.com/dPojKj6QDw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2026

It’s truly sad that someone died during a left-wing riot.

But MSNBC’s comically absurd attempt to weaponize the tragedy did nothing more than spotlight its shallow, tawdry opportunism.

Amid the manufactured outrage, it’s telling that these anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis ratcheted up almost immediately after revelations of the multi-billion-dollar Somali scam rings went viral.

Democrats have an uncanny history of conveniently deflecting attention away from their heinous crimes whenever they come to light.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.