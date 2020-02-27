Outrageous New York Times Piece Calls for Coronavirus To Be Named After Trump

It never fails. No matter what is happening in the world, liberals are going to find a way to weaponize it against President Donald Trump.

Too many hurricanes? Too few hurricanes? Too much snow? Too little snow? Trump’s fault for pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

He is blamed for gas prices, the stock market (only when it is doing badly; otherwise it is Obama’s market) and now coronavirus, as an Op-Ed in the New York Times showed.

Writer Gail Collins ridiculed the president’s appointment of Vice President Mike Pence as the “Coronavirus Czar” and went on to mock several more members of the administration in her piece.

“Yeah, when you think of Mike Pence you maybe don’t think about Pandemic Fighter Supreme. But as President Trump pointed out repeatedly, he has already run Indiana,” Collins wrote.

TRENDING: Sanders Mocks Pence & Millions of Americans' Christian Faith with Offensive Coronavirus Comment

“Well, it probably could have been worse. Having a czar does make you feel there’s somebody in charge. At least Trump didn’t come before the cameras and announce solemnly, ‘Today I’m asking every American to cross your fingers.’”

She went on to criticize the president for saying that the stock market skid could be due to investors’ fears that one of the lunatics in the Democratic presidential primary could become president.

This is likely not the reason for the skid and she is correct: It is likely the coronavirus fears that the media keeps pushing.

As Rush Limbaugh has said, the media sees this virus as an opportunity to use it as a weapon against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Do you think the media is using the coronavirus to attack Trump unfairly? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1144 Votes) 1% (10 Votes)

Because the media, of which Collins is a part, realize that the American people tend to blame the American president for everything, even things that happen outside of our borders.

This is not something that has happened exclusively to Trump, but the media would be fighting the claims of presidential responsibility for something like this if the president were a Democrat.

“So the problems are the Democrats and the flu. The answers are Mike Pence and … reminding the public once again that Nancy Pelosi’s district has a big homeless problem,” she said.

Well, viruses and disease do tend to affect the homeless population more than others so, yeah, it should be a concern.

The fact is there is no decision the president could have made that would have met with the approval of Collins and her media cohorts.

RELATED: NYT Runs Puff Piece on Hunter Biden, Paints Him as a Sensitive Artist

They see the train wreck on the Democratic side, and they can see their chances of taking back the White House and the Senate and keeping the House are dwindling.

It is likely that their nominee is going to be socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (unless they find a way to rob it from him again, in which case many of his supporters won’t vote).

Blaming the president for the coronavirus that originated in China could be the only shot they have left, if they can get enough people to believe it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.