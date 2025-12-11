Share
A protester dressed as a Catholic cardinal, left, interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Thursday during a hearing the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
A protester dressed as a Catholic cardinal, left, interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Thursday during a hearing the House Committee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP; Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Outrageous Video: Kristi Noem's Opening Statement Disrupted by Blasphemous Anti-ICE Protester Dressed as Catholic Cardinal

 By Michael Schwarz  December 11, 2025 at 1:25pm
At the moment, the collective award for Worst People in the World has too many nominees to count.

Nonetheless, those who profane Christianity in order to protest enforcement of federal immigration laws surely must rank among the top contenders.

Thursday on Capitol Hill, a leftist dressed as a Catholic cardinal interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s opening statement.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Noem had just finished mentioning that she had her family with her when the blasphemous leftist appeared behind her holding a sign and yelling, “Stop ICE raids!”

Democrats, of course, have made Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents the targets of lawlessness and anti-American propaganda.

Then, the leftist took the blasphemy to a new level.

“The power of Christ compels you!” the deranged man continued, holding a crucifix in one hand. “End deportations! The power of Christ compels you!”

As soon as security officers removed the blasphemous man, a second man stood up, held a sign, and began yelling. The anti-ICE disruption, therefore, was clearly coordinated.

Of course, we cannot say whether or not the anti-ICE “cardinal” actually professes belief in Christianity.

We can say, however, that some who do profess belief in Christianity have exhibited similar or worse behavior.

Sick Video: Leftists Swarm Kristi Noem as She Cradles Her Grandchild While Trying to Leave Hearing

Last week, for instance, a Chicago church unveiled a horrid anti-ICE Nativity scene that only sinful pride could have inspired.

Likewise, as one X user noted, who can say that the protester only feigned association with the Catholic Church?

“How do we know that was not a real Cardinal?” the user wrote. “After all, he was only expressing the real position of the Catholic Church.”

Indeed, Pope Leo XIV has adopted the woke position on illegal immigration and other issues.

In short, Thursday’s anti-ICE protester, whether Catholic or otherwise, has plenty of blasphemous company.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
