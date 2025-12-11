Outrageous Video: Kristi Noem's Opening Statement Disrupted by Blasphemous Anti-ICE Protester Dressed as Catholic Cardinal

At the moment, the collective award for Worst People in the World has too many nominees to count.

Nonetheless, those who profane Christianity in order to protest enforcement of federal immigration laws surely must rank among the top contenders.

Thursday on Capitol Hill, a leftist dressed as a Catholic cardinal interrupted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s opening statement.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Noem had just finished mentioning that she had her family with her when the blasphemous leftist appeared behind her holding a sign and yelling, “Stop ICE raids!”

Democrats, of course, have made Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents the targets of lawlessness and anti-American propaganda.

Then, the leftist took the blasphemy to a new level.

“The power of Christ compels you!” the deranged man continued, holding a crucifix in one hand. “End deportations! The power of Christ compels you!”

As soon as security officers removed the blasphemous man, a second man stood up, held a sign, and began yelling. The anti-ICE disruption, therefore, was clearly coordinated.

A leftist dressed as a Catholic Cardinal just interrupted Secretary Noem’s opening statement yelling “the power of Christ compels you.” A felony and blasphemy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/cIgxcHqQWm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

Of course, we cannot say whether or not the anti-ICE “cardinal” actually professes belief in Christianity.

We can say, however, that some who do profess belief in Christianity have exhibited similar or worse behavior.

Last week, for instance, a Chicago church unveiled a horrid anti-ICE Nativity scene that only sinful pride could have inspired.

Likewise, as one X user noted, who can say that the protester only feigned association with the Catholic Church?

“How do we know that was not a real Cardinal?” the user wrote. “After all, he was only expressing the real position of the Catholic Church.”

How do we know that was not a real Cardinal? After all, he was only expressing the real position of the Catholic Church. — Gary LM Martin (@T1000Gary) December 11, 2025

Indeed, Pope Leo XIV has adopted the woke position on illegal immigration and other issues.

In short, Thursday’s anti-ICE protester, whether Catholic or otherwise, has plenty of blasphemous company.

