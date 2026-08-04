Outrageous Video: Sophie Cunningham Takes Elbow to the Face, So Officials Call Foul... On Her

Imagine being punched in the face, then the police arresting you for having the nerve to put your face in the way of the perpetrator’s fist.

Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham endured the sports equivalent of that scenario Sunday evening courtesy of WNBA referees and Minnesota Lynx forward Nia Coffey.

The Lynx would secure a narrow 108-100 victory at home over the Fever. For fans of Cunningham and fellow star player Caitlin Clark, that may be disappointing, but the footage of Cunningham getting a massive elbow to the face will leave them fuming.

Prior to the game, Cunningham was seen in an exchange with Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who wore a “Trans Kids Belong” t-shirt to the game, according to People Magazine.

It was a not-so-subtle dig at Cunningham for comments she made, garnering her fans and critics alike, about keeping men out of competition against female athletes.

When piecing together this sequence of events, it looks like the WNBA, and the Lynx, are none too fond — or even tolerant — of Cunningham’s views.

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller stood up against the Minnesota Lynx Head Coach who is promoting trans beliefs before the game. Then the coach’s black, gay, & trans believing players executed her game plan. Sophie takes an obvious cheap shot elbow to the face by the Minnesota… https://t.co/Gy9Uf3i91d pic.twitter.com/PghlVyhCLk — 𝐌𝐑. 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄 ™ (@MrWhiteMAGA) August 2, 2026

Is the WNBA mistreating Cunningham and Clark? Yes No

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Feminists try to opine that violence like this is a male problem.

That’s “toxic masculinity” for you.

From the above footage, women are adept at delivering vicious beatings as well when fueled by jealousy and anger at the sight of someone more talented than them.

Footage from outside of the venue was posted to social media platform X as well, showing that Cunningham’s fans aren’t being welcomed either.

One man held a sign that read, “Trans Athletes Belong!” while holding a paper fan with what appeared to be an obscenity written on it.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Transgender activists have officially lost the plot. Sophie Cunningham fans are now being called “cunts” for the crime of supporting a woman who doesn’t want men in her locker room or on her court. That’s their level of argument now. pic.twitter.com/ue7MXoWRgE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 2, 2026

🚨 WTF?! Leftist protestors are HARASSING pro-Sophie Cunningham fans in Minneapolis, calling them “c*nts” The transgender cult is furious that Cunningham stands up for “no men in women’s sports!” The left is anti-woman!pic.twitter.com/cwD9SLKL01 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 2, 2026

What did Cunningham say to get the attention of the mob?

In a profile written by ESPN, she commented on “trans women” playing against girls by saying, “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

It’s not exactly a radical position, but to the leftist ideologues who’d like to see mentally ill males dominate and crush the dreams of young women everywhere, it’s unacceptable.

In Cunningham and Clark, the WNBA can finally draw the attention of the general public.

The problem is that one of them happens to be a white woman who’s better than every other player, and the other has common sense, understanding biological differences in the sexes.

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