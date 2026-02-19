Share
Country singer Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" during President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration as former President Joe Biden, left, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, right, look on.
Outrageous: The Wokesters Have Finally Come for Carrie Underwood - Superstar Country Singer Attacked Multiple Times

 By Michael Schwarz  February 19, 2026 at 1:18pm
Imagine living the life of a woke liberal. Think of the misery and hatred, not to mention sanctimoniousness, in which you would have to wallow.

Indeed, nothing but the obligation to defeat them could make us wish to inhabit their minds even for a moment.

For instance, Monday on the social media platform X, country music superstar and “American Idol” co-host Carrie Underwood revealed that the woke nincompoops in the show’s Hollywood audience regularly boo her on account of what they perceive as her support for President Donald Trump.

“Spoiler alert…I get booed A LOT from our Hollywood Week audience. @AmericanIdol,” Underwood wrote.

Recall that Underwood committed the unpardonable sin of performing “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. She even pulled off an incredible a cappella rendition when a technical glitch prevented the music from playing.

Aside from that, Underwood has hardly aligned herself with the president in the way that, say, rapper/rocker Kid Rock has.

But that makes no difference to the hate-filled woke mind. She sang at the inauguration, so now she deserves punishment. All must toe the woke-Marxist party line.

“Carrie Underwood is SHOCKED she’s getting booed?! SHOCKED?! You sang at a MAGA inauguration for a twice-impeached FELON and you’re SURPRISED that normal people with functioning moral compasses are expressing their DISPLEASURE?! What did you THINK was going to happen?!” one X user wrote.

The author of that lovely post, self-proclaimed possessor of a “functioning moral compass,” goes by the name “AsthmaticEnemyofGod.”

Others demanded louder boos for the “MAGA lunatic” and even called for her removal from the show.

Of course, just as one feels oneself falling into the online woke abyss, sensible people appear, and sanity prevails.

“Better to be booed by the wrong kind of people and cheered by the right kind of people than the other way around. Your enemies may despise you but it is your friends who define you. Beat the cowardly boo birds w/confident boldness,” one X user wrote.

Indeed, seek the approval of those who strive for love and humility. After all, do you really want to find yourself on the same side as the “AsthmaticEnemyofGod”?

As fellow country star John Rich noted, Underwood should wear Hollywood’s disapproval as a badge of honor.

In sum, imagine sitting in a Hollywood theater, looking around, and seeing only people who think as you do. Imagine looking to the stage and seeing a still-young wife and mother who largely keeps her political opinions to herself but — in a moment of shame for which she has shown no repentance — once dared to sing at the inauguration of a president you hate.

Then, imagine feeling the need to ostracize her by booing. And imagine thinking yourself a good person for having done so.

That is the pathology of wokeness. Better to observe and avoid it than to ever really understand it.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
