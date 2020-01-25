Outspoken 49ers Star Sherman on Potential White House Visit: 'I Doubt It'

The super-charged politics of 2020 America became a part of this week’s media interviews with the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerback Richard Sherman of the 49ers cast doubt on whether he would return to the White House if his team wins the championship now that President Donald Trump is in office.

Sherman was part of the Seahawks team that visited former President Barack Obama after Seattle’s 2014 Super Bowl victory.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Sherman told the San Francisco Chronicle when asked if he would visit Trump’s White House.

“We’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it.”

Sherman’s comments garnered quite the reaction on Twitter:

Jed York, CEO of the 49ers, was a little more delicate on the subject, saying it would be good to be in a position to think about that possibility, since it would require beating the Chiefs on Feb. 2.

“We have to get to that point,” York told the Chronicle.

“For me, personally, I respect the office of the president. I’m not going to get into politics.”

“I hope that we have that decision to make. And I hope that we have that opportunity. And I hope we’re fortunate enough to get a call from the president to invite us to the White House,” he said.

RELATED: Fox Announces Super Bowl Pregame Show Will Feature Trump

Trump does have at least one fan on the 49ers.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who at one point referred to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a “clown” on social media, praised Trump in a 2018 tweet.

That comment led to one from Trump praising Bosa after he was drafted by the 49ers in 2019.

“Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.

On the other side, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark attended a news conference Friday wearing a sweatshirt with an image of Trump and Kanye West.

“Never forget man, you all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye, you know, a very historical moment in our history.” – @Chiefs DE Frank Clark pic.twitter.com/qQOlBDUyeT — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 24, 2020

Clark gave a hearty laugh when a reporter sought to plumb the depths of that choice of apparel.

“Never forget man, you all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye, you know, a very historical moment in our history,” he said, according to KCTV.

