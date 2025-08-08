Overfeeding the Gators? Obama Judge Halts Alligator Alcatraz After Liberal Groups Fret About Local Wildlife

The left is taking a break from caring about illegal immigrants to focus its attention on wildlife.

With construction underway for the much-anticipated Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades, one federal judge — appointed by former President Barack Obama — said the environmental impacts of the facility need to be more carefully considered.

The Washington Times reported, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams has ordered new construction on the detention center to stop, although she allowed current plans to move forward.

On Thursday, Williams made her decision in a hearing, saying a written ruling will be out soon. The order lasts two weeks as the judge considers the issues of a center like the one the Trump administration wants in the Everglades.

🚨 NEW: U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams (Obama 2011) ORDERS HALT to “Alligator Alcatraz”. Governor DeSantis RESPONDS: “Operations at Alligator Alcatraz are ongoing and deportations are continuing.” DO YOU SUPPORT @GovRonDeSantis TELLING COMMIE JUDGE’S TO BTFO? pic.twitter.com/nhDPkLVnno — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) August 8, 2025

Environmental activists and the Miccosukee Tribe filed suit against the detention center’s location, saying that construction would be done over important areas in the Everglades and that the constant lights needed for the facility would be disrupting to wildlife.

Eve Samples, executive director at Friends of the Everglades, said on the decision, “We’re pleased that the judge saw the urgent need to put a pause on additional construction, and we look forward to advancing our ultimate goal of protecting the unique and imperiled Everglades ecosystem from further damage caused by this mass detention facility.”

ABC News reported comments by border czar Tom Homan on Williams’ decision. The Trump official largely credited with ongoing deportation efforts did not react kindly to her.

Homan referred to Williams as “a radical judge trying to shut down everything.”

ABC also noted comments by Florida wildlife expert Randy Kautz, who showed concern about the center being in a “core area” for endangered panthers who use the location in question for reproduction.

“This is the area we know that Florida panthers do occur,” he said. “If panthers are to recover in the future, there’s got to be a place where they start from and disperse to.”

Fox News stressed the facility can hold illegal immigrants currently, but Williams’ order said nothing new can be added — for now.

Busloads of gang members, murders, traffickers, and rapists are indefensible, so the environment seems like the next best thing if you’re going to impede plans by the Trump administration.

Won’t somebody think of those poor alligators?

What if they catch too many escapees? The consequences of overfeeding them could be devastating to their health and well-being.

The circumstances do bring on some laughter and really make you shake your head at the situation.

Whether it be environmental activists or activists for illegal immigrants, they cannot ignore the mandate this administration has from the American people: allow detention and deportation to proceed.

With numerous other states expressing interest in facilities like Alligator Alcatraz, this is going to get done whether it’s in the Everglades or somewhere else.

