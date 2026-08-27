Overnight Attack: Driver Plowed Into French Bus Stop - 2 Killed, Driver Reportedly from Radically Muslim Portion of Russia

A man native to a Muslim region of Russia has been arrested after allegedly driving a car into a group of people in the French city of Caen, leaving two people dead.

“A car deliberately drove into pedestrians who were in the street opposite the train station,” Calvados Prefect David Clavière said, according to the Associated Press.

French police said the man of Chechen origin deliberately rammed a group of men, killing two men who are believed to be Afghans, while injuring at least nine other people, according to LeMonde.

The group of men struck in the late Wednesday incident were outside a bar. Police indicated the incident took place after a fight in the bar.

Chechen Muslim named only as Ibrahim I. rammed into a bus shelter in the French city of Caen last night, killing two people and injuring 9. A fight between invaders inc Egyptians, Afghans and Bangladeshis took a dramatic turn. “New normal” for Europe. pic.twitter.com/FIFCEaDEB0 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 27, 2026

The victims were standing at a bus stop when they were hit, police said.

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Police said the suspect was a lawful resident of France with no known history of violence or terrorist behavior.

Police said they are initially linking the incident to the fight in a bar and not to terrorism.

The 26-year-old Chechen man fled, police said, and was found after a major search operation was undertaken.

A report in the Sun said the suspect wanted to sink the car used in the incident in the River Orne, near Ouistreham.

“He was traced by CCTV, and gendarmes intercepted him as he was trying to get rid of the car in the river,” a police source was quoted as saying.

“It was salvaged and is being inspected by forensics officers. There are numerous impacts on the bodywork,” the source said.

France under attack: a criminal rams a car into a crowd in Caen. Several dead and numerous injured. A Muslim man born in Russia, named Ibrahim I., deliberately drove a car into a group of people waiting at a bus stop. pic.twitter.com/EHnhPgnwVD — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) August 27, 2026



The driver claimed he was “the victim of violence on the station forecourt prior to the incident,” Clavière said, according to LeMonde

The man was not under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, he said.

A witness said he “only heard the sound of the car when it hit the people, the crushing,” according to EuroNews.

“People are in shock; this has never happened in Caen,” a second witness said.

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