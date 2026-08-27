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Police officials investigate the scene where a man drove a car into a group of people in the north-western French city of Caen late Wednesday.
Police officials investigate the scene where a man drove a car into a group of people in the north-western French city of Caen late Wednesday. French police said two were killed and at least nine others injured. (Matthieu Clavel - AFP / Getty Images)

Overnight Attack: Driver Plowed Into French Bus Stop - 2 Killed, Driver Reportedly from Radically Muslim Portion of Russia

 By Jack Davis  August 27, 2026 at 10:27am
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A man native to a Muslim region of Russia has been arrested after allegedly driving a car into a group of people in the French city of Caen, leaving two people dead.

“A car deliberately drove into pedestrians who were in the street opposite the train station,” Calvados Prefect David Clavière said, according to the Associated Press.

French police said the man of Chechen origin deliberately rammed a group of men, killing two men who are believed to be Afghans, while injuring at least nine other people, according to LeMonde.

The group of men struck in the late Wednesday incident were outside a bar. Police indicated the incident took place after a fight in the bar.

The victims were standing at a bus stop when they were hit, police said.

Should the West cut off the vast majority of immigration from non-Western nations?

Police said the suspect was a lawful resident of France with no known history of violence or terrorist behavior.

Police said they are initially linking the incident to the fight in a bar and not to terrorism.

The 26-year-old Chechen man fled, police said, and was found after a major search operation was undertaken.

A report in the Sun said the suspect wanted to sink the car used in the incident in the River Orne, near Ouistreham.

“He was traced by CCTV, and gendarmes intercepted him as he was trying to get rid of the car in the river,” a police source was quoted as saying.

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“It was salvaged and is being inspected by forensics officers. There are numerous impacts on the bodywork,” the source said.


The driver claimed he was “the victim of violence on the station forecourt prior to the incident,” Clavière said, according to LeMonde

The man was not under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place, he said.

A witness said he “only heard the sound of the car when it hit the people, the crushing,” according to EuroNews.

“People are in shock; this has never happened in Caen,” a second witness said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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