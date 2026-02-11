Overnight: Moderna Stock Price Took a Steep Drop After FDA Rejected MRNA-Based Flu Shot Late Tuesday

Moderna stock tumbled 10.5 percent in pre-market trading early Wednesday morning, after the Food and Drug Administration rejected the drug giant’s application for an experimental flu vaccine using mRNA technology.

Currently, only COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA (messenger Ribonucleic Acid) technology.

Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly condemned mRNA vaccines, saying they’re unsafe and ineffective.

He noted that COVID shots have caused numerous health problems, and failed to prevent the coronavirus — contradicting breathless, false media reports claiming otherwise.

In December 2021, Kennedy called the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine “the deadliest vaccine ever made” during a meeting with Louisiana lawmakers.

He said this while opposing a proposed requirement that would have forced schoolchildren to get injected with the COVID vaccine.

Unbelievable! RFK Jr. drops a bombshell: Over the last 36 years of vaccine injury reporting, the COVID-19 vaccine has been tied to MORE reported injuries and deaths than EVERY OTHER VACCINE COMBINED. And yet it’s STILL being administered?pic.twitter.com/mfo6RzLUQ5 — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) January 30, 2026

Multiple states have introduced legislation to ban mRNA vaccines, particularly the coronavirus injections.

The lab-made mRNA genetic material enables faster drug development and production compared to conventional vaccines.

During the COVID-19 debacle, many Americans got vaccinated — even those who had a low risk of contracting or getting sick from the virus — after the shot was fast-tracked and vaccine mandates were aggressively pushed.

At the time, many Americans were skeptical of the new vaccines because the drugs received FDA approval in record time — just eight months after being developed.

Typically, it takes 12 years for an experimental drug to go from bench to market due to the rigorous testing that’s required for safety concerns.

As history has shown, there have been numerous FDA-approved drugs that later turned out to be unhealthy or deadly.

Dr. William Makis Unveils Alarming Numbers on Vaccine Injuries, Disabilities, and Deaths • About 10% to 15% of people who took the C19 shots have suffered an injury (V-Safe)

• 1% have been permanently disabled (US Insurance Data)

• 0.1% have been killed (or 1000 per million)… pic.twitter.com/IEAw5EWJHD — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 13, 2023



CNN cited a 2017 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association where “the authors found that in that time, 222 novel therapeutics were approved, and there were 123 post-market safety events involving 71 products that required FDA action.”

“Manufacturers needed to add 61 boxed warnings, also commonly called a black box warning, to call attention to serious or life-threatening risks.

“In 59 cases, some kind of communication had to warn users about a product’s safety. Three therapeutics were withdrawn from the market.”

Predictably, the establishment media have rushed in to attack HHS Director RFK Jr. after the FDA rejected Moderna’s experimental flu drug.

This isn’t surprising, since drug giants spend billions every year advertising their products on TV news broadcasts and online.

It’s understandable that corporate media outlets won’t bite the hand that feeds them.

75% of all TV advertising is pharmaceutical. 88% of all digital advertising is pharmaceutical. Big Pharma would rather spend tens of billions of dollars every year on ads than lower costs. I am glad President @realDonaldTrump is taking on the industry and working to lower… pic.twitter.com/8RGClqECuv — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) May 12, 2025

For decades, the FDA has allowed drug manufacturers to quickly put out “updated” annual flu shots, supposedly to target the latest strains.

Yet people still get the flu, which is not deadly to the vast majority of the population.

Consider this: An “updated” flu shot tailored to the 2026 winter season — which ends in five weeks — will be “updated” again next winter.

Sadly, there’s a massive profit motive behind the constant rollout of new drugs, some of which may not be necessary — and, in some cases, may even be harmful.

