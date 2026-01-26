Share
Rioters protest at a hotel on Jan. 25, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rioters protest at a hotel on Jan. 25, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Overnight Videos: MN Hotel Occupants Bar Doors With Vending Machines So Anti-ICE Rioters Can't Get in, at Least One ICE Agent Left Bloodied

 By Jack Davis  January 26, 2026 at 7:29am
A mob of protesters smashed and crashed their way into a Minneapolis hotel on Sunday night as the city continued to be roiled by mob violence aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some at the scene alleged that Minneapolis police were slow in responding.

The hotel’s windows were smashed and anti-ICE graffiti was painted onto windows because protesters believed federal agents were staying at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel, according to the New York Post.

It was unclear whether ICE agents were actually staying at the hotel, but those threatened by the mob, including a law enforcement officer, pushed vending machines into doorways to block the rioters.

Although protesters were told there were only local personnel in the hotel, they used drums, strobe lights, and anything else they had to disturb anyone in the hotel who might be trying to sleep.

“ICE OUT” and “ICE KILLS” were painted on the outside of the hotel, while trash was left inside.

Federal agents eventually arrived to push back the mob.

“The Minnesota State Patrol and DNR [Department of Natural Resources] were called to assist Minneapolis police with damage to hotel property at Home2 Suites Hotel on University Avenue,” the Minnesota Department of Public Safety wrote on X.


“While they collaboratively worked to encircle the group for arrests because the demonstration was not peaceful, federal agents arrived without communication and deployed chemical irritants, clearing the group. The State Patrol and DNR are no longer on the scene,” the agency wrote in another post.

At least two people were detained.

One federal agent was bleeding after the mob rushed the hotel.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
