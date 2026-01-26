Overnight Videos: MN Hotel Occupants Bar Doors With Vending Machines So Anti-ICE Rioters Can't Get in, at Least One ICE Agent Left Bloodied

A mob of protesters smashed and crashed their way into a Minneapolis hotel on Sunday night as the city continued to be roiled by mob violence aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Some at the scene alleged that Minneapolis police were slow in responding.

The hotel’s windows were smashed and anti-ICE graffiti was painted onto windows because protesters believed federal agents were staying at the Home2 Suites by Hilton Hotel, according to the New York Post.

🚨 WATCH: Minneapolis Home2 Suites hotel remains under siege for over an hour as anti-ICE activists swarm the property. No visible police response on scene.pic.twitter.com/PuIcAvwf3j — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 26, 2026

It was unclear whether ICE agents were actually staying at the hotel, but those threatened by the mob, including a law enforcement officer, pushed vending machines into doorways to block the rioters.

Although protesters were told there were only local personnel in the hotel, they used drums, strobe lights, and anything else they had to disturb anyone in the hotel who might be trying to sleep.

🚨 NOW: After midnight in Minneapolis, far-left activists are blocking the Home2 Suites with parked cars and blasting horns to harass alleged ICE agents inside. Other hotel guests are caught in the chaos — no police in sight.pic.twitter.com/pmBf7jks2H — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 26, 2026

“ICE OUT” and “ICE KILLS” were painted on the outside of the hotel, while trash was left inside.

Federal agents eventually arrived to push back the mob.

🚨 WATCH: Anti-ICE protesters are banging trash cans outside a Hilton in Minneapolis, claiming ICE agents are staying there. Sunday night chaos — and they’re acting like nobody has jobs tomorrow. 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/WInlM6AlUU — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 26, 2026



“The Minnesota State Patrol and DNR [Department of Natural Resources] were called to assist Minneapolis police with damage to hotel property at Home2 Suites Hotel on University Avenue,” the Minnesota Department of Public Safety wrote on X.

Anti-ICE protesters broke into a hotel in Minneapolis on Sunday night where they thought ICE were staying. A law enforcement officer just stood there watching. The ICE agents were evacuated. Thankfully, they got out unharmed. Arrest these protesters!pic.twitter.com/yJZFIAR6UB — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2026



“While they collaboratively worked to encircle the group for arrests because the demonstration was not peaceful, federal agents arrived without communication and deployed chemical irritants, clearing the group. The State Patrol and DNR are no longer on the scene,” the agency wrote in another post.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftists are making a RACKET and placing BARRICADES at the hotel they believe ICE agents are staying at in St. Paul, MN They are screaming like PSYCHOS and slamming anything they can get their hands on. MENTAL ASYLUMS. They’re deranged.pic.twitter.com/Ob8acMBwDt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2026

At least two people were detained.

“Where is the local PD? ” – CBP Agent standing in the doorway of the Home 2 Suites hotel with a long gun in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/13hricuoAd — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 26, 2026

One federal agent was bleeding after the mob rushed the hotel.

