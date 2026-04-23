Overnight 'Vote-a-Rama' Ends with Senate Approving ICE Funding Resolution

A Republican effort to lock in funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol through the end of the Trump administration took a step forward early Thursday.

Using a process called budget reconciliation that allows for legislation to clear the Senate with a simple majority, the Senate adopted the bill to fund the two agencies just after 3:30 a.m. Eastern time after about six hours of debate, according to CBS News.

The process allowed for what’s known as a “vote-a-rama,” in which lawmakers can put forward amendments that require debate and votes.

The legislation passed 50-48, with all Democrats opposed. According to the Senate roll call, Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against the bill. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa did not vote.

The legislation now goes to the House, which must approve it to set in motion another round of votes required before passage.

The vast majority of Republicans stuck together to do something Democrats are refusing to do: Fully fund the Border Patrol and ICE for three and a half years through the Trump presidency. As Senate Budget Committee Chairman, I am very proud of my colleagues. Adopting the budget… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 23, 2026



“We have a multistep process ahead of us, but at the end Republicans will have helped ensure that America’s borders are secure and prevented Democrats from defunding these important agencies,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said.

The budget resolution allows the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Homeland Security Committee to draft legislation to increase spending by up to $70 billion each, with the goal being a final bill spending about $70 billion to fund the two agencies through the end of the Trump administration.

Thune said he hopes the House will move forward with Senate-passed legislation to fund other parts of the Department of Homeland Security.

“I think that message is being delivered and hopefully will be received, and we can get moving forward with making sure those agencies are funded,” Thune said.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana had wanted to add in the SAVE America Act to the reconciliation process but was unsuccessful.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer opposed the ICE and Border Patrol funding effort.

“America is crying out for relief from high costs, and you’re here adding $140 billion to an agency that nobody — two groups — Border Patrol and ICE, that nobody respects in this country,” Schumer said, according to Fox News.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso of Wyoming said ICE and Border Patrol agents weren’t the problem, but that “Democrats are.”

“Today’s Democrats are a rogue and radical party,” Barrasso said.

“You deserve better than reckless Democrat hostage-taking. You deserve the tools and support from Congress necessary to carry out the mission Congress has given you. Our country depends on you,” he added.

Much of DHS is technically on shutdown because no full funding package has cleared Congress, although the White House has maneuvered to pay employees of the Transportation Security Administration.

Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson are pursuing a plan to lock in the funding for ICE and the Border Patrol while getting the bill for the current budget year approved for the balance of DHS, according to CNN.

It is not clear when the House will vote on the budget reconciliation measure or funding for the balance of DHS.

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