Oversight Chair: 'Cash Strapped' Biden Sold Access for Decades, Says Clues Point to Alleged Corruption

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has leveled a new charge against President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has been selling access to our enemies for decades,” the Republican congressman said on the podcast “Verdict” hosted by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Comer said he thinks Joe Biden’s activities pre-date even those of his son, Hunter Biden.

When Cruz asked the basis for the claim, Comer said he has the research to back it up.

“Basis is, you know, if you studied Joe Biden like I have, he’s always been cash-strapped,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“He’s never had a successful career in investing or anything like that. Then you look at the assets he’s accumulated on a Senate salary? It’s pretty, pretty impressive when you look at the upkeep to those assets. I believe that, if we, you know …” Comer said.

“So you are saying a classic Corvette doesn’t buy itself,” Cruz said.

“No,” Comer replied.

“We’re finding that these toys that Hunter had were purchased by foreign nationals, so that’s a whole other element,” he said.







Cower said Biden’s activities were known to a previous occupant of the White House.

“I think that Obama knew this was going on towards the end,” Comer said. Biden was vice president to former President Barack Obama from January 2009 to January 2017. “And that Obama didn’t want Biden to run for president.”

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY): “I think that Joe Biden has been selling access to our enemies for decades.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “What’s your basis for that?” Comer: “If you study Joe Biden like I have, he’s always been cash-strapped.” pic.twitter.com/Lhq6WRTX9E — The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2023

On Wednesday, Comer delivered an overview of his investigation into the financial dealings of the Biden family.

“The Bidens created over 20 shell companies – most of which were created when Joe Biden was Vice President,” Comer said Wednesday, according to a transcript of his remarks posted on the House Oversight Committee’s website.

“Bank records so far show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their related companies. A lot of this money poured in while Joe Biden was Vice President,” he said.

“After foreign companies sent money to business associates’ companies, the Bidens then received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts,” he said.

“These complicated financial transactions were used deliberately to conceal the source of the funds and total amounts. No normal business operates like this.”

Comer then explained what he believes was the nature of the Biden family’s enterprise — a “business” with only one product on offer to potential customers.

“What were the Bidens selling? Nothing but influence and access to the Biden network. This is an influence-peddling scheme to enrich the Bidens,” he said. “We need to know whether Joe Biden is compromised by these schemes and if our national security is threatened.

“The White House and Democrats would have Americans believe that our investigation is based on five years of conspiracy theories. But we have facts. And new evidence continues to be uncovered by our committee revealing the first family’s corruption,” he said.

Comer then delivered his summation: “The Bidens have put themselves first and America last.”

