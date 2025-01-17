Oversight Committee Chair Recommends Criminal Charges for James Biden in Letter to Incoming Trump DOJ

The end of the Biden administration might not mean the end of the investigation into the financial actions of President Joe Biden’s family members.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky is asking the incoming Justice Department to file criminal charges against James Biden, the president’s brother, alleging James Biden lied to Congress, according to Fox News.

In a letter to Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, Comer asked the Justice Department to “hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden.”

Comer, along with other Republicans, last year called for an investigation and prosecution of Hunter Biden and James Biden.

He noted in his letter to Bondi that Hunter Biden is now beyond the reach of the law due to his pardon from his father, but James Biden is not.

Comer’s letter said, he wanted to “remind incoming Department of Justice leadership of Hunter Biden’s main accomplice in his influence peddling schemes (aside from Joe Biden himself), whom the House Committees on Oversight, the Judiciary, and Ways and Means previously identified to Attorney General Merrick Garland as having misled Congress regarding Joe Biden’s participation in his family’s influence peddling and deserving of prosecution under federal law: James Biden, the President’s younger brother.”

“James Biden made materially false statements to the Oversight and Judiciary Committees. The nature of both his and Hunter Biden’s false statements is not lost on the Committees: every instance implicates Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling,” Comer wrote.

“James Biden’s denial of Joe Biden’s meeting with James Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter Biden’s business associate for a Chinese transaction, Tony Bobulinski — despite evidence being placed in front of him and being given multiple opportunities to amend his response — appears to be a clumsy attempt to protect Joe Biden from the reality that Joe Biden has indeed met with his family’s business associates,” Comer wrote.

“I write to encourage the Department under your leadership to hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden,” Comer wrote. “No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name.”

Should James Biden be charged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1431 Votes) No: 1% (17 Votes)

In June, the House Ways and Means Committee, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Committee on the Judiciary sent outgoing Attorney General Merrick Garland a criminal referral on James Biden, according to a news release on the website of the House Ways and Means committee.

“It appears making false statements runs in the Biden family. We’ve caught President Biden’s son and brother making blatant lies to Congress in what appears to be a concerted effort to hide Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s schemes,” Comer said then.

“As part of our efforts to hold the Bidens accountable for profiting off public office, we are today referring Hunter and James Biden to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for making false statements to Congress.”

“Lying to Congress is a serious crime with serious consequences,” Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said then.

“Both Hunter and James Biden did just that. They lied to coverup President Biden’s involvement in their family’s international influence peddling schemes that have generated millions of dollars. These criminal referrals are a reflection of criminal wrongdoing by the Biden family, and the Department of Justice must take steps to hold the Bidens accountable,” Jordan said then.

In a December Op-Ed on Fox News, Comer said, Joe Biden “lied from start to finish about his family’s influence-peddling racket. He recently issued a sweeping pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, contradicting his repeated assurances that he would not interfere.”

“All these lies have been committed to hide the fact that Joe Biden was the family business. At a hearing, where former Biden family associates were under oath, they confirmed Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business and that he was ‘the brand,’” Comer wrote.

“Joe Biden has long prided himself on his integrity, yet his legacy will be defined by his repeated falsehoods. Joe Biden has lied for a living,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.