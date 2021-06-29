President Joe Biden and his administration desperately want to sweep the catastrophic border crisis under the rug, but the American people won’t let them off the hook anytime soon, judging by a new poll.

A whopping 80 percent of American voters believe illegal immigration is a serious issue confronting the country right now, according to a survey by Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The poll of 2,006 registered voters conducted June 15-17 found that 68 percent believe the Biden White House has encouraged illegal immigration.

This suggests the public is not fooled by the spin being pushed by the White House and the establishment media downplaying the Biden border disaster.

In another damning rebuke, 55 percent of voters said Biden should have kept former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in place.

The Biden administration and its media puppets have repeatedly tried to blame Trump for the plight of unaccompanied migrant children being housed at overcrowded detention facilities.

However, 61 percent of those surveyed said the Biden White House is responsible for “the flood of tens of thousands of unaccompanied minor children” being dumped off at the border like trash bags.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

While Biden is considering bringing back illegal aliens who had been deported by the Trump administration, 67 percent of those surveyed said illegal aliens should be “turned back to Mexico” instead of being released across the United States.

Like her boss, Vice President Kamala Harris — the administration’s point person on the border crisis — also received failing grades in the latest poll.

Only 30 percent of those surveyed said the former junior senator from California is doing a good job “tackling the root causes of illegal immigration,” while 44 percent said she’s doing a bad job and 26 percent said she’s doing an adequate job.

Meanwhile, 74 percent of respondents said Harris “should have visited the border as part of her recent immigration trip.”

On Friday, the California Democrat finally visited the border (sort of) — a jaw-dropping 93 days after Biden had appointed her as his border czar.

How many people would still have their jobs if they took 93 days to address a pressing assignment their boss gave them?

In addition to being heckled by Trump supporters, Harris was widely criticized for visiting El Paso, Texas — 800 miles away from the border crisis’ epicenter of the Rio Grande Valley.

Protestors outside Border Patrol station awaiting VP Kamala Harris. @ArmendarizDis16 @ElAmerican_ pic.twitter.com/mTLLRhTL4V — Informed with Anthony (@InformedAnthony) June 25, 2021

Even the left-wing Daily Beast slammed Harris over her sham, staged “border visit.”

“The main reason that the Border Patrol facility in El Paso was so safe, secure, and sanitized, was because it was the wrong Border Patrol facility,” columnist Ruben Navarrette wrote. “The real action is 800 miles away in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Navarette, whose columns also appear in the left-wing Washington Post, scoffed: “If Harris had been politically brave enough to visit the U.S.-Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas — where you find the agents who act as the first responders to the migration crisis — she would have gotten a first-hand look and left with a whole different perspective.”

“If Kamala Harris had been politically brave enough to visit the U.S.-Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, she would have gotten a first-hand look at the continuing migration crisis,” writes @RubenNavarrette https://t.co/oxsnKvkKgZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 26, 2021

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas agreed, saying Harris deliberately avoided visiting the epicenter of the Biden border crisis because the establishment media would’ve been forced to show the squalid, overflowing conditions at detention facilities.

Keep in mind that Immigration and Customs Enforcement migrant centers were never intended to house tens of thousands of illegal aliens for extended periods of time. They’re being forced to do so now because of the Biden administration’s reckless encouragement of mass illegal immigration.

This is not only inhumane, but it can be a catalyst for a major public health crisis if disease-carrying migrants infect each other and Americans across the nation after they’re released.

Kamala Harris is avoiding the epicenter of the #BidenBorderCrisis border crisis. This is the reality of their failed policies and lack of solutions: pic.twitter.com/VmrRaNwiER — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 25, 2021

This mounting negative public sentiment toward Biden’s immigration policies could doom Democrats in the 2022 and 2024 elections if left unchecked and allowed to fester.

Polls are not always accurate, but politicians — especially those in the White House — pay attention to them.

Based on the results of this latest poll, the Biden administration is flailing, and the public sees right through its bogus deflections of the numerous crises it has spawned.

