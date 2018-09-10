SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

By Randy DeSoto
at 5:39pm
Print

Conservative commentator Candace Owens believes the reemergence of former President Barack Obama, taking on the role of attack dog against President Donald Trump, proves the Democrat Party is “scared” heading into November’s midterm elections.

On Sunday, Fox News host Steve Hilton asked Owens on “The Next Revolution” if Trump’s message about African Americans experiencing the lowest recorded unemployment rate in U.S. history is resonating within the community.

“It absolutely is making headway and we saw that a few weeks ago in the Rasmussen poll that black support for Donald Trump has doubled,” said Owens, who serves as communications director for the conservative campus outreach group Turning Point USA.

A Rasmussen Reports poll in August showed Trump’s approval rating among likely black voters at 36 percent, a 17-point increase from the same time last year.

“Let me tell you why that is significant,” said Owens. “We have heard the left call everything, everyone, every story, every book, racist. They’ve said the word so much, it’s actually lost its meaning.”

TRENDING: Rising Socialist Candidate’s Bizarre Past Exposed Days Before Election

“They’re doing that because they’re scared,” she added. “Bringing back Barack Obama was a sign of fear. Make no mistake. They threw a Hail Mary.”

Owens highlighted recent actions which she characterized as failures for Democrats, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s “I am Spartacus” moment at the Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings last week and California Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ constant diatribes against Trump, calling for his impeachment.

“It was actually just bizarre,” Owens said of Booker’s performance.

Do you agree with Owens that bringing Obama back is a sign of fear from the Democrats?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Owens gave credit to Obama for at least appearing reasonable while he was president, particularly in light of how progressives currently sound.

“He’s a very good salesman,” she said. “He was always calm. It always meant he was in control. That is not what the Democrat Party looks like right now.”

“It is completely splintered,” Owens contended. “We’re seeing progressives versus the traditional Democrats in this disruptive, sort of aggressive platform of socialism that’s reappearing and they’re unseating Democrats, which is bizarre.”

The commentator concluded, “So it’s a very interesting time. I think they’re under the impression, there is going to be a red wave, so that’s why they’re bringing back Barack Obama.”

In July, Owens predicted there will be a “major black exit” from the Democrat Party.

RELATED: Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero for Mocking Obama

“There is going to be a major black exit from the Democrat Party, and they are going to have to actually compete for their votes in 2020,” she told Fox News.

Owens added, “We are already seeing a major shift.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett smirking at the cameraTwitter image

Parkland Dad Swoops in After MSNBC Reporter Takes 9/11 Shot at Trump

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong/Getty Images

65 Women from Kavanaugh’s High School Years Deliver Message to Judiciary Committee

Randy DeSoto

Dianne Feinstein; Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

FBI Throws Cold Water on Feinstein’s Kavanaugh Scandal Claim

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Savannah Pointer

Senate Judiciary Committee member Cory Booker argues with Republican members of the committee during the third day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 6, 2018, in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Cory Booker Hit with Ethics Complaint for Violating Senate Rules

The Western Journal

Andrew Harnik / AP

Kavanaugh Explains Why He Didn’t Shake the Hand of Parkland Father

Kevin Daley

Fred Guttenberg, left, tries to shake Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's handChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Sets Record Straight on Parkland Dad ‘Snub,’ Radically Different from Media’s Version

The Western Journal

A hurricane evacuee looks over the possessions she grabbed from her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach, S.C., which are now spread out at a campground at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and her two dogs and a cockatoo Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Hampton, Georgia. She had a tire blow-out in her minivan before arriving around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the speedway, which has invited hurricane evacuees to stay at its vast campgrounds.AP Photo / Jeff Martin

Storm Evacuees Get Huge Offer from NASCAR Speedways

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.