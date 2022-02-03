Share
News

Owens Gets Dr. Robert Malone to Expose Bill Gates - 'A Tiger Can't Change His Stripes'

 By Michael Austin  February 3, 2022 at 4:29pm
Share

Candace Owens has had many prominent guests on her show over the past several weeks.

Those guests have included former President Donald Trump, Kyle Rittenhouse and now, a man who finds himself directly within the crosshairs of social media censorship, Dr. Robert Malone.

In a wide-ranging interview with Owens on Tuesday, Malone covered quite a lot of topics. Perhaps most notable, however, was his opinion of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.



Malone is partly responsible for the development of mRNA technology, the same technology used in the development of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Trending:
Email Hidden for 5 Years Declared Hunter Biden 'Undercut' US Efforts to Fight Ukraine Corruption - Report

Malone is much more pessimistic about the efficacy of vaccines and vaccine mandates when compared to most of his colleagues, which has made him a target for censorship, with many labeling his opinions as “misinformation.”

The doctor began by saying that Gates was not a coder and not a software engineer.

“He is a monopolist. He is an excellent monopolist. He built Microsoft on the bones of IBM and everybody else,” Malone said.

“He captured that industry, he captured the browser industry and the government basically shut him down.”

Can Bill Gates be trusted?

Being shut down like that embarrassed Gates greatly, which prompted him to find ways to rehabilitate his image, according to Malone.

How did he do this? By moving “into philanthropic work and public health.”

“A tiger can’t change its stripes, a leopard can’t change its spots,” Malone said.

“He has systematically monopolized the global health response to infectious disease — the global public health care response, he owns it.”

Bill Gates has had a very deep involvement in all things vaccines.

Related:
'There's One Hill I'm Going to Die On': Dr. Robert Malone Blasts COVID Vax for Children, Exposes Devastating Numbers

Just this past year, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for a project that aims to record a patient’s vaccination record by injecting a dye under that patient’s skin.

Initially, the purpose of the die was primarily meant to help developing countries where the recordkeeping is subpar.

“It’s possible someday that this ‘invisible’ approach could create new possibilities for data storage, biosensing, and vaccine applications that could improve how medical care is provided particularly in the developing world,” said Robert Langer, a researcher on the MIT dye project.

However, in the age of COVID-19 and vaccine passports, many have become nervous at the prospect of this technology’s possible applications.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Owens Gets Dr. Robert Malone to Expose Bill Gates - 'A Tiger Can't Change His Stripes'
'There's One Hill I'm Going to Die On': Dr. Robert Malone Blasts COVID Vax for Children, Exposes Devastating Numbers
Fact-Check: Is Biden Giving Your Money to Families Making $200K?
Rancher Exposes Biden: POTUS Is the One Behind Skyrocketing Meat Prices, Not the Meat Packers He Blames
'50k Reasons a Month to Care About Ukraine': Owens and Posobiec Detail Biden-Ukraine Conflict of Interest
See more...

Conversation