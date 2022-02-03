Owens Gets Dr. Robert Malone to Expose Bill Gates - 'A Tiger Can't Change His Stripes'

Candace Owens has had many prominent guests on her show over the past several weeks.

Those guests have included former President Donald Trump, Kyle Rittenhouse and now, a man who finds himself directly within the crosshairs of social media censorship, Dr. Robert Malone.

In a wide-ranging interview with Owens on Tuesday, Malone covered quite a lot of topics. Perhaps most notable, however, was his opinion of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.







Malone is partly responsible for the development of mRNA technology, the same technology used in the development of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Malone is much more pessimistic about the efficacy of vaccines and vaccine mandates when compared to most of his colleagues, which has made him a target for censorship, with many labeling his opinions as “misinformation.”

The doctor began by saying that Gates was not a coder and not a software engineer.

“He is a monopolist. He is an excellent monopolist. He built Microsoft on the bones of IBM and everybody else,” Malone said.

“He captured that industry, he captured the browser industry and the government basically shut him down.”

Being shut down like that embarrassed Gates greatly, which prompted him to find ways to rehabilitate his image, according to Malone.

How did he do this? By moving “into philanthropic work and public health.”

“A tiger can’t change its stripes, a leopard can’t change its spots,” Malone said.

“He has systematically monopolized the global health response to infectious disease — the global public health care response, he owns it.”

Bill Gates has had a very deep involvement in all things vaccines.

Just this past year, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for a project that aims to record a patient’s vaccination record by injecting a dye under that patient’s skin.

Initially, the purpose of the die was primarily meant to help developing countries where the recordkeeping is subpar.

“It’s possible someday that this ‘invisible’ approach could create new possibilities for data storage, biosensing, and vaccine applications that could improve how medical care is provided particularly in the developing world,” said Robert Langer, a researcher on the MIT dye project.

However, in the age of COVID-19 and vaccine passports, many have become nervous at the prospect of this technology’s possible applications.

