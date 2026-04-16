Owner of Antique Store That Trans Mob Attacked and Shut Down Over 'Intolerance' Has Been Murdered, Leaving Behind Wife, Daughter, and Unborn Child

Chicago, Illinois, once again proved itself to be one of the worst cities in the nation.

A father and former business owner died after receiving blunt force trauma from his assailants during an altercation at a bar last month. CBS News reported that 25-year-old Alexander “Zander” Kazanowski was discovered unresponsive around 3:30 a.m. on March 25.

Chicago Police and Cook County Crime Stoppers are looking for four people in connection with his death — three men and one woman.

Three years before his death, Kazanowski also made headlines as the co-owner of Boho Barbie Ken, a vintage store in Rogers Park.

It’s unclear if the deadly beating is related to those events.

Block Club Chicago reported in 2023 that his neighbors found his personal social media accounts, where he shared memes indicating his so-called “intolerance” — including one that read, “In the Bible, demons refer to themselves as they/them/we/us,” an obvious jab at transgenderism.

Another post included a photo captioned, “Mommy why am I home schooled? Because I like you as a girl, dear.”

Unsurprisingly, the leftist gender ideologues made their presence known, protesting outside Boho Barbie Ken.

The Loyola Phoenix reported they passed out flyers of Kazanowski’s comments.

“The kind of outright bigotry and hypocrisy that I’ve seen on the owner’s Facebook makes me ill. And yes, free speech. But free speech has consequences,” one protester said at the time.

“I would like people to know that that is not welcome and this diversity is what makes Rogers Park beautiful,” another added.

Both Kazanowski and his fiancée are Christians, and he stated his beliefs determine his views on gender. “I definitely see men pretending to be women as the definition of ungodly and hedonistic,” he said.

“I’m pro-woman, I’m not necessarily anti-trans or whatever, but I’m pro-women’s spaces, and I don’t think men should be encroaching upon women’s spaces,” he continued.

“The Bible speaks a lot about how you should treat women and how you should treat your wife.”

He added, “I know that in my heart I’m supposed to be the rock and the leader and guide us to truth and just be the one who doesn’t get pushed around and doesn’t submit to the will of others.”

After the events of 2023, the shop shut down.

Kazanowski had one daughter, with a second child on the way at the time of his death.

Political commentator I Meme Therefore I Am posted footage of one exchange he had outside the store.

Two years ago, Alexander “Xander” Kazanowski opened a small antique shop in Chicago. Trans activists doxxed him and protested his business over his “wrongthink” social media posts. The store eventually closed. Just weeks ago, while expecting his second child and raising a young… pic.twitter.com/YPHR1PR0Tx — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 13, 2026

Without the details of his death being known, these two events are unrelated, but are also part of the broader climate that is Chicago.

Leftism can run wild with the mob at the gates over Facebook posts.

A Christian business owner and father — once his livelihood was gone — only found a city that’s soft on crime awaiting him where has brutally murdered.

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